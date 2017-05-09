Volney labels those in the diaspora who criticize Dominica as ‘wicked’Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 at 9:06 AM
Former Justice Minister and Judge of the Supreme Court in Trinidad and Tobago, Herbert Volney, has labeled Dominicans in the diaspora who criticize Dominica as wicked and has urged locals to ‘sort them out.’
Speaking at a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Rally held in Portsmouth on Sunday May 6th, Volney also said anyone who “bad talks” Dominica should be considered an enemy of the state and of the people.
But he was particularly harsh with Dominicans in the diaspora.
“Those who call themselves in the Diaspora, they are too wicked, and you have to deal with them,” he stated. “Don’t take what they say. Anytime somebody in the Diaspora says that anything is wrong with Dominica, put them in their place. Don’t take it from them, and when they come to Dominica, look for them and sort them out.”
Volney added that it is wrong for these people to be “giving Dominica a bad name,” when they contribute in no way to the economic status of the country.
“They do not work here, they do not pay taxes and they don’t know the development that has been taken in Dominica over the years,” he remarked.
WHO and what gives this judge the authority to crititcize the Dominican Diaspora/,I guess affiliation with certain influential individuals, He should know just like in Trinidad the significant contributions that the diaspora of all the caribbean countries make to their homeland and even more so to their family members who are so deprived of basic commodities due to the financial crisis in countries like Dominica.
Mr. Volney too seems to be inciting some sought of unfavorable attitude to the diaspora by saying” TO SOUGHT THEM OUT”.what is he implying here ,these are sons and daughters of our soil who have every democratic right to express their concerns about questionable practices of the present government and the adverse situations in their homeland.I dare him to talk and make these accusations about his fellow Trinidadian diaspora.
If what one reads about this guy’s record in Trinidad and Tobago Online journals is correct, then this guy simply lacks the discipline, consistency, loyalty, and principle to lecture Dominicans both at home and abroad about what they should or should not do or say. He may be nothing but a washed-out, peek-a boo politician trying to make a comeback in the “small island” he once deserted. Clearly his political career in Trinidad and Tobago is over. Dominica now beckons as the place for a new Happy Meal Toy.
Mr volney have you studied the effect of what slavery did to black people . If you have a country where the majority popoulation is Africa’s , and you have an African as the head of the country , and you have people at home and in the diaspora fighting him every step of the way , you sir should help educate them. Calling them wicked is not going to solve black people’s problems , and create a better future for them. I am black I support my government and I am not wicked . In 2011 the United State government allowed Chinese billionaires who will invest $500.000 in the US to get a green card . What the prime minister is doing is no different . Your job is to teach black people not to fight each other . After the British left this is the best government we ever had. The opposition is also my brother I will not fight them my job is to tell them that’s there country too, they have as much right as any one else. We need the cbi- program to build the country please work together .
Someone give dat man his red shirt souplay.
Dominicans any one that come to Dominica and preach division is not not a friend he is the enimy and dont represent the teaching of god because god says we MUST love one an other.
Volney looking for a job.
They kicked you to the curb in Trinidad, now you are in Dominica trying to divide the people who are doing nothing but exercising their constitutional right to free speech. This coming from a former judge?
So the money I sent to a relative just two weeks ago and have been doing for the past 30 years has done nothing to contribute to the development of my country? Volney, I have sent tens of thousands of dollars to my relatives in Dominica over the past several decades. That is a direct infusion of foreign exchange into the economy. You must be familiar with that, given you live in Trinidad.
I make it my business to spend time in Dominica whenever I can. That also injects foreign exchange into the economy, creating much needed jobs for the locals.
You are a smart enough guy and can impart some knowledge to the people. Use that time to educate the people instead of spewing that load of garbage to them.
What a disgrace. Wisdom is really a gift and this guy is proof why education is not an indication of commonsense. Mr. Volney in the 1980s Ecuador was facing depression and that country was sustained then by it’s Diaspora. The Diaspora plays a significant role in tourism when they come home for Creole festival and carnival also village reunion. The Diaspora contribute by paying student loans and sending money for thier families, the Diaspora contribute with the high level of skills and training they have received abroad. The Diaspora also contribute by being unofficial embassadors to thier country. Many people Know about Dominica because of hard working talented Dominicans they encounter at work and in thier community. This helps promote our food music and culture leading to the desire to visit. What are you promoting there is pure ignorance and hate heave help you. Words cannot express the shame I feel reading your utterances. This is sad. Educated men turn to fools. Work of the…
Work of the devil.
Who calling wicked? Ask him about the race related trial in T&T over which he unfairly arrived at a verdict.
The people of Salisbury contribute to the tax and what do they get in return?? Man get your information sorted before speaking.
What any idiot,tell them sought me out i visit
He is referring to the opposition supporters ….And what is the difference in calling Dominicans beggars and prostitutions so calling the opposition supporters wicked and jackass is no difference.