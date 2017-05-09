Former Justice Minister and Judge of the Supreme Court in Trinidad and Tobago, Herbert Volney, has labeled Dominicans in the diaspora who criticize Dominica as wicked and has urged locals to ‘sort them out.’

Speaking at a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Rally held in Portsmouth on Sunday May 6th, Volney also said anyone who “bad talks” Dominica should be considered an enemy of the state and of the people.

But he was particularly harsh with Dominicans in the diaspora.

“Those who call themselves in the Diaspora, they are too wicked, and you have to deal with them,” he stated. “Don’t take what they say. Anytime somebody in the Diaspora says that anything is wrong with Dominica, put them in their place. Don’t take it from them, and when they come to Dominica, look for them and sort them out.”

Volney added that it is wrong for these people to be “giving Dominica a bad name,” when they contribute in no way to the economic status of the country.

“They do not work here, they do not pay taxes and they don’t know the development that has been taken in Dominica over the years,” he remarked.