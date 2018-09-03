On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.

The video below is by Tridel Mandie Edwin and Elias Berlusconi of 365 MMP.

It is based on the NatureIsland’s water-based experiences! As inspiring as it gets, the combination of the narration, locally-influenced instrumental and scenes of various above and underwater experiences make this video a joy to behold.