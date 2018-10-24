World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) performer, Yemi Alade’s apparent mistake of confusing Dominica with the Dominican Republic has created a buzz and a level of backlash on social media.

Alade, who has 4.6-million followers on Instagram, is expected to perform on Friday night of the event and posted earlier on that social media site a photo of herself saying she was en route to #DOMINICAREPUBLIC.

The mistake was corrected but not before keen observers took screenshots and began circulating it on social media.

Many did not take it lightly and began taking swipes at the artiste.

“What an idiot. You’re performing in DOMINICA 🇩🇲 … not the republic Dominican Republic 🇩🇴. Just lost all respect for you. Do your research if you care about your fans,” one person wrote on Instagram before the mistake was corrected.

Another wrote, “🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲commonwealth (sic) of Dominica hun not Republic.”

One commenter said the backlash rising from the mistake was justified.

“We cry down foreigners when they innocently make the mistake so given the circumstances she definitely deserved this backlash,” the commenter wrote on Instagram. “We are lovers of her music, we requested her, we begged the committee for her and we are PAYING this woman and as a professional, international artist she should have done better. Point blank period. It’s an insult to us that she couldn’t take the time to even get the name of our country right so hell yeah she’s gonna get insulted right back!”

Another commenter stated that Alade should have done some research before posting the photo.

“I feel that one you know. She getting paid all her money, she should make sure she knows what she saying before she say (sic) it. Yemi done expire in Dominica, people doesn’t (sic) even play her songs anymore, everybody find (sic) their Johnny long time,” the commenter stated.

Another person said she should be forgiven for the error.

“Let’s forgive her after all there are people who are born and was raised in the caribbean (sic) who don’t even know the difference. Next time she’ll know. And we don’t take this level of disrespect lightly. That’s just one thing you don’t do,” the person wrote.

Others believe that the correction was made too late.

“Best you even change your mind on going Dominica, because Dominicans doesn’t take that kind of disrespect dread! You made the correction but you too late, we all saw it and the screenshots are floating around. Give back the money and stay in your place,” one person wrote.

Others thanked the artiste for clearing up the mistake.

“And i (sic) will be there to see you on Friday…only going because you’re coming…love you so much…thanks for clearing up the mistake…Dominica,” one person wrote.

At the time of publishing this story, the controversy continued online unabated.