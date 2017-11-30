Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is back online after a mysterious worldwide outage on Thursday afternoon.

The outage was reported by various media outlets, as well as users from around the world.

“WhatsApp users around the world are unable to access the service. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to fix the issue as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the app said during the outage.

Reports indicate the outage began at 6:00 pm GMT, with the website, Down Detector showing users in the UK, Europe and America being affected.

WhatsApp has over 1.2 billion users around the globe.