UPDATE: WhatsApp back online after mysterious worldwide outageDominica News Online - Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 3:17 PM
Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is back online after a mysterious worldwide outage on Thursday afternoon.
The outage was reported by various media outlets, as well as users from around the world.
“WhatsApp users around the world are unable to access the service. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to fix the issue as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the app said during the outage.
Reports indicate the outage began at 6:00 pm GMT, with the website, Down Detector showing users in the UK, Europe and America being affected.
WhatsApp has over 1.2 billion users around the globe.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Yes Wats App down I trying check on my woman No Wats App I so vex ,,,she know I waiting for she ppl in gray tell Shirley bring my biscuit befor she go work
Whatsapp probably been hacked.