Wholesale owner comments on chicken, pork imported into DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 at 11:15 AM
The proprietor of Green’s Wholesale, Paul Green, has commented on remarks made by Agriculture Minister, Reginald Austrie on the type of meats that is imported into Dominica.
Addressing Market Day With a Difference in Portsmouth last weekend, Austrie said that chicken and pork imported into Dominica from the United States and elsewhere are third class and are basically being dumped on the island.
Speaking on Q95 this week, Green said his company does not specify the grade of chicken that is being ordered.
“We do not actually specify if we want Grade A or Grade B,” he explained. “The thing about it is we are given prices and you will appreciate that we have to compete.”
According to Green, no one actually orders Grade B chicken.
“The chicken, if it’s Grade B, the suppliers would normally advise you as such,” he stated. “And Grade B simply means a wing or two, a leg might be broken, these kinds of things.”
Green said he is not sure of other importers but he never specifies Grade B to suppliers.
In terms of pork, Green said he can certify the meats or meat byproducts come from animals that have received both antemortem and post-mortem inspections and was found to be sound and healthy.
“It has been inspected and passed as provided by law and regulations of their department and is sound and wholesome,” he stated.
Green stated that poultry products also come from birds that have received ante and post-mortem inspection and passed with applicable laws and regulations of the United States Department of Agriculture and are wholesome and fit for human consumption.
2 Comments
Will Austrie provide the proof that the chicken and pork imported from the USA are not fit for human consumption. I’m sure that his government has it’s veterinary unit which inspects meats coming into the country legally and certifies them as fit, so if according to Austrie there is a serious shortcoming then it means his government and his ministry is not doing it’s job. Also if he feels that better meats can be had by the consumers what plans has he put in place and implemented towards that goal. This was just more useless talk by a government which is hostile to the USA and it can’t do much to advance the development of the Country other than spin top in mud
Can our abattoir guarantee such standards mr. Austria. Do we have Independent inspectors qualified to international standards?