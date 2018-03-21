The Mountain Chicken (Leptodactylus fallax) is one of the largest frogs in the world and can only be found on Dominica and Montserrat.

Issues such as overhunting, habitat loss and the fungal disease; Chytridiomycosis has brought this species of frogs on the brink of extinction on both islands with Dominica remaining as the stronghold.

Since the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the Amphibian team and staff of The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division has been conducting field monitoring and surveys in hope of finding surviving mountain chicken.

To date, only one frog has been seen and one frog heard vocalizing in the wild.

Senior Amphibian Officer, Machel Sulton, said: “it is high time that we take conservation of our endemic species and natural resources seriously”.

“After such a hurricane, it is expected that the frogs would move from their usual habitat in search of new homes etc,” he said. “It is too early to pinpoint where exactly they have moved to because the breeding season is closed. Once the breeding season is on and vocalization increases it will help us in locating the frog and we will be able to give an exact count of survival.”

Prior to Hurricane Maria, there were an estimated 250 frogs out in the wild and today, the struggle continues to find just one.

Field monitoring and surveys are conducted three times a week; visits are made different sites in hope of finding more surviving frogs.

“250 sounds like a big number but I must warn that this population could be wiped out in one day, which again strengthens the need for more vigorous conservation programs and policy, as it is critical in becoming the first climate resilient island in the Caribbean region,” Sulton said.

World Frog Day was observed on March 20, 2018.