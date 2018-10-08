Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that construction works at the much talked about ‘state-of-the-art’ new Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) is expected to resume next month [November].

This after he met with a special delegation from China which visited Dominica to discuss to hold discussions on the hospital and schools, he said.

“I have been advised by the Chinese side that we could see a resumption of works at the new hospital next month,” he revealed on state-own DBS Radio on Sunday evening.

Work on the facility halted after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Skerrit stated that the Chinese team agreed with his government on a number of requests made in respect to matters relating to the functionality of the floor plan of the hospital.

“We signed an agreement on this and they will move to make those changes as requested by the Ministry of Health,” Skerrit said. “The Chinese government has also agreed to redo the roofs of the hospital.”

He explained that two buildings already constructed by Chinese so far will continue as planned.

However, he said the remaining nine buildings will be redesigned to include concrete roofs.

“So that it will eliminate the possibility of the roof being blown away in the event of a Hurricane,” Skerrit stated. “They have also agreed to review the windows and the doors. The windows will be able to withstand 150/160 mile winds…the hospital itself we can feel much safer.”