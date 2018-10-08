Work to resume on new hospital next month – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, October 8th, 2018 at 2:16 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that construction works at the much talked about ‘state-of-the-art’ new Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) is expected to resume next month [November].
This after he met with a special delegation from China which visited Dominica to discuss to hold discussions on the hospital and schools, he said.
“I have been advised by the Chinese side that we could see a resumption of works at the new hospital next month,” he revealed on state-own DBS Radio on Sunday evening.
Work on the facility halted after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Skerrit stated that the Chinese team agreed with his government on a number of requests made in respect to matters relating to the functionality of the floor plan of the hospital.
“We signed an agreement on this and they will move to make those changes as requested by the Ministry of Health,” Skerrit said. “The Chinese government has also agreed to redo the roofs of the hospital.”
He explained that two buildings already constructed by Chinese so far will continue as planned.
However, he said the remaining nine buildings will be redesigned to include concrete roofs.
“So that it will eliminate the possibility of the roof being blown away in the event of a Hurricane,” Skerrit stated. “They have also agreed to review the windows and the doors. The windows will be able to withstand 150/160 mile winds…the hospital itself we can feel much safer.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Why wasn’t all of this taken into account before now? Somebody is asleep on the job.
So you mean to tell me that before Maria, the so-called state-of-the-art hospital was being designed to accommodate galvanized roof? But what I reading dere nuh.
You know the number of times delays on dat new hospital was being blamed on design & re-design issues.
So these bonafide jokers didn’t know all along that Dominica was in a hurricane zone and critical infrastructure such as the hospital should be designed to accommodate concrete roof?
Where they get dem people dere nuh. Phew!!!!!!
I so confused.
I wonder if what i read is true ?
”work Is expected to resume next month November”
you mean since hurricane Maria ?
”The Chinese Government has also agreed to redo the roofs of the hospital ”
Skerrit Minister of Health
Skerrit Minister of Agriculture
Skerrit Minister of Tourism
Skerrit Minister of Education
Lazy Skerrit Minister of Community Development
Skerrit Minister of The Environment
Skerrit Minister of Foreign Affairs
Skerrit Minister ofegal Affairs
This man/MISLEADER speaks for all the other morons and simpletons in this wicked and evil DLP.These moo moos much be getting money every month for doing nothing ..Imagine having dumb,lazy inarticulate Skerrit speaking for you!!
And some people are asking why Dominica is a failed state???
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
CONFUSING
whats going on nah ?
What is going on with the Marigot Hospital.
Why is the GOVT not valuing the lives of the Dominican people?
What happens if a major crash happens at the airport will people be driven 1hrs to get proper medical treat….then the question would be how many could we have saved if we had a proper hospital in the Marigot Area.
No vision for the people of Dominica under this GOVT but only knee jerk reaction with minimal benefits.
Skerrit please,empty barrels make the most noise,this phrase you guys use stat of the art my foot,and who will be maintaining this so called state of the art hospital.DOMINICA IS DOOMED,AND UNLESS NO CHANGE IT WILL REMAIN THE SAME.