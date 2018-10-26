Nigerian artiste, Yemi Alade has apologized for an apparent mistake she made on social media where she seemingly confused Dominica with the Dominican Republic.

On pa ost on Instagram on Thursday, Alade, who is to perform at the World Creole Music Festival, said she was enroute to #DOMINICARPEPUBLIC.

The post was corrected but condemnation was swift.

At a press conference on Friday, she said her post was “a huge mistake.”

“I am really, really sorry. I know what it feels like and I am sorry about that,” she stated. “But most importantly, that doesn’t mean that we are not here to have fun.”

She said she had friends who came to Dominica in 2016 and they have “an amazing time.”