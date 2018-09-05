You and Me – (Dominica Film Challenge 2018 video)Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 at 11:16 AM
On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).
For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.
The video below is by Marcia Honeychurch and Arnaud Chabert.
It gives viewers a journey through the unique and authentic cuisine experience in Dominica. Set to a soothing original soundtrack, this is not your run of the mill food video, however. The context of the scenic island is well-established, accompanied by exclusive footage of preparation of local food dishes.
Beautifully done! Neff respect for revealing the alluring physical beauty of the island. The natural aesthetic beauty is candy to the eyes. Excellent photography..
They’ve captured some great scenery (sites/people etc.) of Dominica, however, the background music just does not match. It would have been better if they spoke or even played some conch shell or jing-ping/steel pan in the background to make it really connect. Just my take…