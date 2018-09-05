On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.

The video below is by Marcia Honeychurch and Arnaud Chabert.

It gives viewers a journey through the unique and authentic cuisine experience in Dominica. Set to a soothing original soundtrack, this is not your run of the mill food video, however. The context of the scenic island is well-established, accompanied by exclusive footage of preparation of local food dishes.