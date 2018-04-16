Young lady raises funds for Maria-affect Calibishie residentsDominica News Online - Monday, April 16th, 2018 at 11:39 AM
Rihann Nerwal, age 17. formerly from Calibishie and now living in Canada, together with the Carmangay Fire Department in Alberta has raised CAN $1,000 for families in need in her former home village post-Hurricane Maria.
On Thursday 12th April the beneficiaries gathered outside their local shop to hear from Miss Nolita Charles, Student Social Worker, how Lifeline Ministries was chosen to facilitate the small project and how the families were selected by East Dominica Children Federation.
Mrs Velma Moses Joseph from “East Fed” then introduced Mrs. Tina Alexander, Executive Director of Lifeline Ministries, who handed over a check $EC2,000 to Mrs. Matthew of A&A Low Price Center where these families will obtain their goods with a grocery voucher.
Alexander, explained to the beneficiaries that this gift was not to be used for the purchase of alcohol or cigarettes. She also explained that Lifeline offers counselling and help especially for children with challenges or people who needed to talk about abusive experiences they had been through.
Matthew explained that she had a system in place to ensure transparency and accountability and that she had the phone number for Lifeline if anyone needed it.
The families were pleased that they were remembered by the young lady and expressed gratitude for her kind thoughtfulness and to the Fire Department of her new hometown in Canada.
1 Comment
Rihann,
Thank you for your empathy, thoughtfulness and for all your efforts to provide some assistance to our community. we sincerely welcome and appreciate the gesture and ask God to continue to bless you through out life.
Thanks also to all the contributors and supporters of this effort. I, on behalf of the entire recipient community extend a since “thank you” to all who contributed in one way or another.
May God bless you all!
Thanks!