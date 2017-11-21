Zimbabwe’s President Mugabe ‘resigns’Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 12:11 PM
Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has resigned, parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.
A letter from Mr Mugabe said that the decision was voluntary and that he had made it to allow a smooth transfer of power, the Reuters news agency reports.
The surprise announcement halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against him.
Lawmakers roared in jubilation and people have begun celebrating in the streets.
Mr Mugabe had previously refused to resign despite last week’s military takeover and days of protests.
He has been in power since independence in 1980.
2 Comments
It is so refreshing to hear that this kleptocrap has finally given the people a chance.
Skerit, it’s your turn now. Do the right thing give Dominica a chance to succeed, you are an obstacle in the way. You have brought more hardship unto this country than all the natural disasters combined.
Now it’s Skerrit’s turn. Can’t wait!