Girl Guides Association of Dominica (GGAD) celebrates 90th anniversary

The Girl Guides Association of Dominica (GGAD) commenced the observance of its 90th Anniversary with a Mass for the Association which took place at the St. John & St. Lewis Roman Catholic Church in Portsmouth on Sunday 13th January, 2019 from 3:00 P.M.

The inaugural activity to commemorate such a milestone, under the theme “Connecting with Past, Moving Forward with Determination” was officiated by Reverend Fr. Elveau Augustine, with Reverend Father Franklyn Cuffy as his Con-celebrant. Fr. Elveau, during his homily emphasized that to reach 90 years, the Association must have a fire burning within it and that this fire should be maintained. The Opening Mass had the honour of His Excellency Charles Savarin and Mrs. Clara Savarin, the Chief Guide present. Also present was Honorable Ian Douglas, the Parliamentary Representative for Portsmouth. Over 300 members of GGAD representing all the active Units were present, as well as members of the 1st Mahaut Scout Troupe and the Castle Scout Troupe, invited guests, and many parents of members of the Association.

At the end of the Mass the President of GGAD, Ms. Josephine Lewis along with the Chief Guide, Her Excellency Clara Savarin declared the activities for the year opened.

Immediately following the Mass, there was an inspection of the Uniformed Groups by Her Excellency Clara Savarin, on the street in front of the church, which was followed a Salute to the Chief Guide and a parade of these groups on selected streets in Portsmouth. Musical accompaniment was provided by the 1st Mahaut Scout Troupe.

The Girl Guide Association of Dominica (GGAD) was established in 1929 through the efforts of Alice Honychurch and Annie McIntyre. The Association is a voluntary non-political and non-religious organization. It is the largest organization of girls and young women in Dominica with a membership of over 700. In 1987, it became an Associate member of the World Association of Girl Guide and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and obtained full membership in 2008. WAGGGS is the international umbrella organization of guiding throughout the world, established in 1928 and now comprising 145 member organizations with a membership of over 10 million.

The position of Chief Guide is bestowed on the wife of the President of the State. Currently Her Excellency Clara Savarin is the chief Guide, Ms. Josephine Lewis is the President and Ms. Valencia Webb is the Chief Commissioner.

The GGAD is governed by a Council and an Executive which develop policies and implement decisions, respectively. The Council is headed by a President. The Executive is headed by the Chief Commissioner and also comprises of the President, Vice President, Deputy Chief Commissioner, District Commissioners, a youth representative, and Heads of the Committees (Finance & Fundraising, Training, Programme & Recruitment, Advocacy).

GGAD’s Vision is to develop a well-recognized and vibrant movement and its Mission is to educate girls and young women spiritually, physically, emotionally and mentally in order to become responsible citizens. It’s Motto is to “Be Prepared” and its Membership comprises Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, and Young Leaders.

GGAD’s Programme incorporates a holistic approach in its delivery under the themes:

Let’s have Fun (Rainbows)

Inside the Brownie Carriage (Brownies)

The Sky is the Limit (Guides)

Reach For the Stars (Rangers)

The Association, in an effort to revive dormant groups and to expand its base as well as to maintain its membership, will be having a field officer, in the very near future, with the prime responsibility to focus on membership recruitment.

The GGAD, to celebrate such an achievement of the attainment of 90 years, is therefore having activities throughout the year 2019. Other activities planned include a week of activities to mark “Thinking Day” (February 22) which is celebrated annually; an Awards Ceremony in April; A National Camp with invitations sent to regional units in July; a Match against Child Abuse; the designing of a Mural; Radio Programmes; A Panel Discussion; and a Talent Show, among other activities.

The Girl Guide Association of Dominica hopes that through its activities this year there will be more awareness of the Association and that many more girls and young women will join the Association and benefit from the programmes of the Association.