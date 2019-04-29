Girl Guides Association of Dominica hold their annual general meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Girl Guides Association of Dominica (GGAD) was held on Saturday 27th April 2019 at the Convent High School Auditorium.

Among those present were the Chief Guide, Her Excellency Clara Savarin, President of GGAD Ms. Josephine Lewis, Chief Commissioner Valencia Webb, Vice President of GGAD Mrs. Jennifer Julien- Laudat.

Former GGAD President and Chief Commissioner Mrs. Judith Pestaina, gave the feature address. Mrs. Pestaina outlined many aspects of the guiding movement in Dominica stating that “One of the certainties that all of us share is the ability of Girl guiding to alter negative trends and reinforce positive factors in the lives of girls and young women.”

Welcome remarks were given by the President of GGAD Ms. Josephine Lewis, the Chief Commissioner Ms. Valencia Webb gave the Chief Commissioner’s Report, while the Treasurer Mrs. Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas gave the Treasurer’s Report.

In the Business Section of the AGM, election of officers formed part of the Agenda, in which President Josephine Lewis and Vice President Mrs. Jennifer Julien Laudat were re-elected unopposed for another three year term. Others elected were Ms. Alicia Griffith as International Commissioner, Ms. Cee-Ann Lafond, Ms. Mara Abraham and Ms. Emmeline Stedman were elected Secretary, Assistant Secretary and Assistant PRO respectively.

At the end of AGM the new slate of the Executive comprised of:

Chief Commissioner – Ms. Valencia Webb

President – Ms. Josephine Lewis

Vice President – Mrs. Jennifer Julien Laudat

Treasurer – Mrs. Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas

Secretary – Ms. Cee-Ann Lafond

Public Relations Officer – Ms. Nadia Riviere

Assistant Secretary – Ms. Mara Abraham

Assistant PRO – Ms. Emmeline Stedman

International Commissioner – Ms. Alicia Griffith

District Commissioner East – Mrs. Autisha Paul

District Commissioner South – Ms. Kirshten Peter

District Commissioner West – Ms. Marcia Dublin

Brownie Commissioner – Mrs. Rose Caprice

Rainbow Leader – Mrs. Agnes Laguere

Youth Leaders – Ms. Ernard Polydore

Ms. Shernita Charles and Ms. Lisa Ernest

This new executive will spear head continued activities commemorating the 90th Anniversary initiatives. Other activities undertaken has been the 90th Anniversary Grand National Enrollment at the Saint Martin School on Saturday April 6, 2019 over 200 young ladies along with family members and friends came together to witness the Enrollment of over one hundred (100) young ladies. The main highlight of the enrollment saw the Bunnies roleplay the Brownie story to discover how Brownies came about. It was an exciting moment for the little girls as well as their parents. It was also a special occasion for the Organization knowing that the movement is growing and thriving.

For additional information please contact Ms. Valencia Webb, Chief Commissioner at 1 (767) 285-4154 and Ms. Alicia Griffith, International Commissioner at 1 (767) 295-0816.