Glaucoma patients to receive free eye medicationDominica News Online - Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at 5:08 PM
Consultant ophthalmologist, Dr. Hazel Shillingford Ricketts has announced that from this year, the government will be giving patients who suffer from glaucoma, free eye medication.
This week is celebrated worldwide as Glaucoma Week and Thursday, March 14, as Glaucoma Day.
Dr. Ricketts said patients have to be 60 years and older in order to receive the free medication.
“Early last year the Ministry of Health took a decision to provide all the glaucoma eye drops free of charge to patients 60 years and older and our patients have been very grateful and happy about that,” she said
“More than a decade now that I have applied to the drug store…making pleas on behalf of the patients to get their medication free of charge and finally…that application was reviewed and successfully adopted…” Dr. Ricketts revealed.
She said because of this initiative the risk of patients going blind is minimized.
According to the ophthalmologist, glaucoma is a painless progressive disease that affects the nerve of the eye and causes loss of vision primarily, the peripheral vision.
She said one does not know if it’s happening until it is too advanced and advised that when persons reach the ages of 35-40, regular eye check-ups should be done as there is no cure for this disease which is the leading cause of irreversible blindness.
6 Comments
Not in America that happening, nuh!
Free medication!? Even you hav Insurance, nothing is FREE!
Praises to who ever is footing the bill
Good work Dr Ricketts
Is that just in Roseau or for the whole population?
Wow! you all are lucky to get this eye drops free because I know that they are very expensive. I have insurance the copay is still high,
Glaucoma is to some extent inherited. Hence, anyone with a parent that suffered from glaucoma should have regular check-ups.
In the UK the check-ups are free for anyone with a family history of glaucoma. I hope that Dominica can eventually follow this practice.
Wow! This was a great initiative spearheaded by Dr. Hazel Shillingford-Ricketts.
A true Woman of Substance!