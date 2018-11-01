CASTRIES, St. Lucia, October 31, 2018– Over two hundred and thirty delegates from around the world met at the Hilton, Downtown Miami, from 23rd to 27th September, for the CAREC Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Conference, the theme of which was “Energy Resilience and Independence”.

CARILEC hosted the Conference in partnership with the Caribbean Community Secretariat (CARICOM), Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), the Clinton Climate Initiative and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and was delighted to welcome all our guest speakers, keynote speaker, Dr. Lawrence Jones, Vice President of Edison Electric Institute (EEI), delegates and notable organizations such as The University of the West Indies, Caribbean Policy Development Centre, CARICOM, Organization of American States (OAS), the Government of Canada, Clinton Foundation (CCI), Women in Renewable Energy (WIRE), Environmental Foundation of Jamaica, various Caribbean governments, Rocky Mountain Institute, IRENA, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Organization of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OCCUR), EEI, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Delegates were exposed to interactive style workshops, networking opportunities, peer to peer learning and practical demonstrations on renewable energy best practice, resiliency planning and disaster management. A Regulatory Round-Table Meeting was jointly hosted by OOCUR, CARICOM and CARILEC, where the perspectives offered by our speakers and the subsequent discussion amply highlighted the importance of regulatory matters, in facilitating the increased adoption of RE in the region. Women in Renewable Energy were given a platform through the CARILEC & WIRE Strategic Partnership, and The Fourth Information & Knowledge Management Working Group Meeting of the CARICOM Sustainable Energy Roadmap and Strategy (C-SERMS) Platform was held. Additionally, CARICOM hosted a workshop for its Caribbean Energy Knowledge Hub (CEKH), a new initiative of the Secretariat which seeks to facilitate the implementation of C-SERMS. Through the inclusion of energy sector stakeholders in the Caribbean, the workshop sought to capture the perspective of the region’s utility leaders and simultaneously identify specific user needs and functions for the CEKH.

There was also an exhibitor’s tradeshow where new technologies were displayed, and CARILEC and

EEI, an association which represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies and whose members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, signed a strategic partnership agreement that establishes a mutually beneficial collaboration between the CARILEC Secretariat, its members and EEI. This partnership aligns with CARILEC’s renewed mission (which falls under its Strategic Plan 2018-2022) to enhance the effectiveness of its members by providing industry related services, creating regular networking, training and knowledge sharing opportunities; support mutual assistance programs and accelerate the Caribbean Region’s energy sector transition, through innovation and advocacy.

It was a thought provoking five days that enabled delegates to garner new visions, ideas, and increased levels of knowledge. We wish to thank all of our stakeholders, supporters, and partners, including our highlight Diamond Sponsor- ABB, Platinum Sponsor-Wärtsilä and Media Sponsors- Utility Dive and Renewable Energy Caribbean. We are now looking forward to the future, to our next CAREC Renewable Energy and Smart Grid Conference in Miami, September 15th to 19th, 2019.