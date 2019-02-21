Royal Globe Inc, a garment manufacturing and education company founded in April 2015, has presented its first Entrepreneurs’ Forum.

The forum will be a bi-monthly event which will be held every two months and will address a different topic.

“The purpose of the forum is to help educate entrepreneurs on relevant subjects to help them build businesses that are sound and well able to compete, even not in size but in quality and operations globally,” owner of Royal Globe Inc, Avena Prince said while addressing the opening ceremony held at the Prevo Cinemall this week.

She said the initiative also seeks, “to create a platform where entrepreneurs can share as well as receive information on opportunities in Dominica, the region and other parts of the world and to connect local companies with regional and international organizations that can support their ventures.”

Prince believes that a system is needed for entrepreneurs in Dominica.

Topics down for discussion included legal affairs and company registration, reporting, accounting, tax matters, how one decides on the location for their business, how to make media connections, among other topics.

“We will have panel discussions talking about different things. We will have business assistance opportunities and for that, we already have a sponsor,” Prince explained.

She said the forum will continue until December 2019.

“However, if the feedback from participants is positive and they want to continue, we can continue it and we would love to continue it again,” Prince noted.