The administration of St. Vincent Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves (United Labour Party -ULP) was served with a no confidence motion on Tuesday by the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP). However, the opposition also walked out of the house in protest to Camillo Gonsalves, Finance Minister and Dr. Gonsalves son, who refused to make a public statement on the controversy surrounding public figure and former model Yugge Farrell.

Farrell had been charged with indecent language against wife of Camillo Gonsalves for which she made a court appearance on January 4th. She was subsequently sent to a mental health facility for psychiatric evaluation for a total of 3 weeks. Allegations emerged via video and social media that Farrell had an affair with the younger Gonsalves. The former model maintains that she suffered her recent ordeal due to efforts from Camillo to silence her. Farrell was released on bail on 29th January and her case has been adjourned to December.

