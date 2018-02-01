Gonsalves’ faces no-confidence motion, opposition walks out in protest to alleged victimisationDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 12:12 PM
The administration of St. Vincent Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves (United Labour Party -ULP) was served with a no confidence motion on Tuesday by the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP). However, the opposition also walked out of the house in protest to Camillo Gonsalves, Finance Minister and Dr. Gonsalves son, who refused to make a public statement on the controversy surrounding public figure and former model Yugge Farrell.
Farrell had been charged with indecent language against wife of Camillo Gonsalves for which she made a court appearance on January 4th. She was subsequently sent to a mental health facility for psychiatric evaluation for a total of 3 weeks. Allegations emerged via video and social media that Farrell had an affair with the younger Gonsalves. The former model maintains that she suffered her recent ordeal due to efforts from Camillo to silence her. Farrell was released on bail on 29th January and her case has been adjourned to December.
5 Comments
There is a serious leadership crisis in the Caribbean. Our governments and our most revered institutions ( justice system, medical institutions, etc.) are abysmal failures. Most of these countries are currently experiencing monumental indebtedness, massive unemployment, especially among the youthful population, and high and unrelentingly criminal activities. Many of these leaders cannot differentiate between party and government. When in government you should serve everybody not only your party supporters. The cry about sexual exploitation by ministers of government of young ladies and even underage girls are common. These Ministers, who are supposed to be role models, contribute to the moral decadence of society more than the average citizen. They have perfected the art of greed, selfishness, deception and immorality.
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well it seems like curruption is all over the Caribbean and they keep it all in the family. Here we have Ralph gets the money and his son Camillo counts the money. Now they have a bigger problem because Camillo have to explain what he was doing with the model while he was in New York because photography’s don’t lie.
Dirty Politicians,i just dont get it with our island people,these guys are all compromised,abusers of young women,molesters and corrupt politicians,they need to be locked up.you all have the power to get rid of them all,this young woman career is all messed up and she is the victim.Ms.Farrel make your story be heard all over on social media and get your revenge on these cowards for their actions.
Here are some facts that you may have missed out on NUWP.
