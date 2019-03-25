Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described the recent meeting between United States President Donald Trump and some Caribbean leaders as “troubling.”

According to Caribbean News Service, Gonsalves told reporters that there was no true representation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as not all members of CARICOM were present.

The current chairman of the regional body, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis was not invited to the meeting.

“None of those persons were invited and for it to be a true CARICOM representation you must at least have the chairman so that any discussion of Venezuela in that context…… it cuts across the agreement mechanisms that we have put in place.”

He stated that,“We, in CARICOM have to be very alive to the mischief that some persons may be up to, to seek to divide us in a manner which we ought not to be divided and therefore reduce the extent of our work.”

