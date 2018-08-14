Gonsalves says neither Skerrit nor Mottley should be blamed for RUSM’s relocationDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 at 1:00 PM
Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Ross University School of Medicine’s decision to cease operations in Dominica, and move to Barbados.
On August 3, it was announced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, that the university, which is said to contribute as much as 30% of Dominica’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), had officially ceased operations in the nation. Shortly thereafter, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, revealed that Ross University will be moving to their shores.
Mottley has since been accused by Barbadians and people across the region of “poaching” Ross University from Dominica.
At a press conference, on Monday, Gonsalves stated that neither the Prime Minister of Dominica nor the Prime Minister of Barbados should be blamed for the university’s actions.
He explained that Ross University is primarily a branch of a business (Adtalem Global Education), and as such, the proprietors took the decision which they believed was in the best interest of the company.
“I don’t think that anyone can reasonably blame PM of losing Ross University; neither can one reasonably blame Mia Motley of poaching Ross University,” he said. “The matter which comes out stark to me, first of all, is that a business entity has no loyalty to any country or any community if that loyalty conflicts with what they perceive to be their immediate, medium-term, long-term interests.”
Gonsalves further noted that “Ross was in Dominica for 40 years. Ross was built in Dominica, basically. The 40 years of Ross in Dominica, clearly they didn’t consider that to be of any importance to them.”
The Vincentian Prime Minister also said that he is not aware whether Skerrit and Mottley deliberated prior to the move.
However, Gonsalves revealed that he had held discussions with Skerrit pertaining to All Saints University School of Medicine, and their decision to partially relocate to St. Vincent, last year.
“I don’t know if there were conversations between my friends Roosevelt Skerrit and Mia Motley,” he articulated. “I know that when All Saints wanted to come here, and they wanted only to set up a partial operation, because they’re still keeping in Dominica, I told them I could only entertain them if I talked to Roosevelt, and I called Roosevelt. He said ‘It’s alright because we have Ross’… Always I insisted that when things return to normal, those students who had come from Dominica should go back.”
In October 2017, after the passage of Hurricane Maria, All Saints students were temporarily relocated to St Vincent, while staff remained at the Dominica Campus.
In May 2018, President of All Saints University, Dr. Joshua Yusuf, reassured Dominicans that the school would return to the island by May 2018.
12 Comments
this is the same guy that said Dominica doesn’t need an international airport right… and then promptly builds one in his country huh
Nobody asked you for your opinion, Sir. This is Dominicas business and it has nothing to do with you. Last time you gave Skerrit advice on an international airport it turned out to be very bad advice. I guess now you owe it to Skerrit to stick up for him.
Wait so Skerrit say it’s ok we have Ross
DNO: I would tell you what to tell Ralphie for me, wi. But, you will not publish it!
Oh please Sir… and only a quarter of the all saint students have returned… Why don’t you push the others to go back to Dominica?
No sensible person is blaming Motley. Only Skerritt is to be blamed. After 40 years you losing a big investor. Stupes tan
According to Ralph ….“The matter which comes out stark to me, first of all, is that a business entity has no loyalty to any country or any community if that loyalty conflicts with what they perceive to be their immediate, medium-term, long-term interests.”
And any loyalty towards Dominica right now was against the interest if Ross…given the situation of accreditation, The state of our hospital, Our air access and infra structure.
So if it was nobodies fault, why are Skerrit dem keep on lying??
1. they say Ross was coming back, knowing damn well Ross was not coming back
2. They is Linton that wrote Ross telling dem not to come back
3. They blame Erika and Maria
4. They blame Mia Motley
5. Now they blaming Ross
With all that lies, tells me, Skerrit is the one to be blamed, That CEO woman told us, they needed a partner that ”bias” to action, meaning they needed a partner that means business
In local words, Skerrit doh voh a patat, or maybe allu want her to spell it loud for allu?
Just like you said we don’t need an international airport but you run build yours
What else Ralph? Please stat on ST.V and don’t muddy the waters in DA as we hope and pray that Skerrit, his pretty boy Vince, users and handlers— the Arab man go about their dirty business come next election.
Mr. Ralph you are a snake and should keep quiet. These politicians take people for fools. You told Skerrit Dom does not need airport yet went to build one in St. Vincent a country very similar to DA topographically and mentality. Why would he still trust you? Secondly if that is the case why would mia acceot them knowing that they can pick up and leave next year and put bdos in same boat? Are you telling me our Caribbean leaders are still idiots and have no control over contractual agreements with foriegn investors? Are you telling me that skerrit does not have any negotiation skills that he boast off? Sometimes it is better to shut your trap. I know with unemployment rate in st. Vincent you would love All saints to stay. I suspect you comment is deliberate because you may be courting them to stay and if they do you would claim business decision and it was there doing. That sounds like a smart chess move. You now have international airport and access. I suspect more bad news for DA.
Stay out of Dominicans business ralph, You are a proven traitor, With your advice , We will never get out of hell, so , Keep your advice , Thank you