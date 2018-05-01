Good Hope woman celebrates 100Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 8:57 AM
The community of Good Hope on Sunday April 29th, 2018, celebrated the life of Catherine Mariann Seraphin also known as ‘Ma Winter’, who turned 100 years old on Tuesday April 24.
‘Ma Winter’ was born in the Kalinago Territory and moved to Good Hope many years ago.
According to her family, the centenarian, in her younger days, liked to sew and to “pick” coffee. They say she has been a very loving mother and grandmother.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.