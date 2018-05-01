The community of Good Hope on Sunday April 29th, 2018, celebrated the life of Catherine Mariann Seraphin also known as ‘Ma Winter’, who turned 100 years old on Tuesday April 24.

‘Ma Winter’ was born in the Kalinago Territory and moved to Good Hope many years ago.

According to her family, the centenarian, in her younger days, liked to sew and to “pick” coffee. They say she has been a very loving mother and grandmother.