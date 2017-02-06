Minister for Tourism Robert Tonge has announced a 100% increase in the government’s contribution towards events and activities during the carnival season.

He was speaking at the Opening of Carnival ceremony at the Eddie Andre Carnival City in Pottersville Saturday afternoon.

An increased subvention to Mas Domnik 2017 from $360,000 to $720,000 has, according to Tonge, represented a “significant increase.”

“This represents a one hundred percent increase of the subventions for carnival. We realise the need to promote carnical to our diaspora and others accross the caribbean and on the international market, as well as to imporve on the various aspects of this project,” he said.

He said that government’s t subventions will ” do just that.”

“This will result in better quality shows, pageants, and promotions, greater support for carnival in the various communities and a more enjoyable and fun dilled event,” he said.

He noted that the significant increase was made possible through the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program.

The ministerer discarded the notion that funds deposited into Government’s account “has been returned to a sender” saying that it is “totally unfair and untrue,” and has affirmed that only funds that are ” on hold” can be returned to a sender.

“Contrary to what others may want you to believe, our program is one of the best run in the Caribbean. We are the only country in the Caribbean that has published detailed numbers in parliarment, on the media, in terms of how the funds are being spent and what remains in the bank,” Tonge remarked.