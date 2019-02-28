The Government of Dominica has provided a timeline of key milestones in its efforts to facilitate electoral reform.

Between February 21, 2011 and September 10, 2018 Government took several measures to advance the process. These included the decision to introduce a National I.D Card; the provision of funding for the necessary equipment to facilitate the administration of the card; the creation of legal instruments on electoral reform and the tabling of bills entitled Registration of Electors (Amendment) Act 2017 in the Dominica parliament.

However, on May 23, 2017 and August 2018, when Government sought to take the bills to parliament protests with were held outside the House of Assembly and an injunction was filed by Loftus Durand of the Concerned Citizens’ Movement to prevent the Government from seeking parliamentary approval for 9 of the 13 clauses of the Registration to Electors Act 2018.

In September 2018, Government organized a consultation with relevant stakeholders to invite recommendations for inclusion in an eventual bill.

The Government of Dominica says the process continues.

The full text of the Electoral Reform Fact Sheet provided by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is below.