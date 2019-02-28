Government outlines its efforts towards electoral reformPRESS RELEASE, Government of Dominica - Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 10:12 AM
GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA
CABINET SECRETARIAT
ELECTORAL REFORM FACT SHEET
FEBRUARY 2019
The current structure of the electoral system is the cumulative result of efforts by successive Executives since our independence. Electoral reform is therefore an ongoing process. This document details some of the key milestones that have characterized recent efforts by the Executive to facilitate electoral reform.
Governance Structure: The Three Branches Of Government
There are three branches of Government: Judiciary, Executive, and Legislative.
The Electoral Commission
Section 56 (1) of the Constitution mandates the creation of the Electoral Commission, charged with the responsibility for the administration of elections.
Equal Representation
Section 56 (3) of the Constitution stipulates the composition of the Electoral Commission:
- A chairman appointed by the President, acting in his own deliberate judgment;
- Two members appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advise of the Prime Minister; and
- Two members appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the advise of the Leader of the Opposition.
Institutional balance is maintained with the Government and Opposition holding equal membership.
Independence
The Commission is an independent entity. Communication between the Commission and the Executive is facilitated through the President.
The Obligation of the Executive to the Electoral Commission
The Executive branch (Cabinet), headed by the Honourable Prime Minister, receives and considers recommendations and requests from the President that emanate from the Electoral Commission. These include budgetary support and legislative support.
Milestones in the Process to Electoral Reform
February 21, 2011. The Cabinet formally informs His Excellency the President, with a request for the onward notice to the Electoral Commission, of its Decision to introduce a National I.D Card that will include all the features requisite in a voter’s identification card.
June 15, 2011. The Commission informs the Executive that it is “not averse” to a National I.D card that can be used for voting and, further, proposes the St. Lucian model.
July 16, 2013. H.E Excellency the President requests financing for the issuance and administration of the National ID Card.
August 20, 2013. The Executive commits to providing finances for the ID Cards and encourages the search for a draughtsman for the legal amendments.
December 9, 2013. The Honourable Prime Minister, His Excellency, and the Commission Chair meet to discuss and advance discussions pertaining to the implementation of the National I.D Card and the engagement of a legal consultant to facilitate revisions and subsequent amendments to the relevant laws.
December 1, 2015. Cabinet directs that copies of the Bill for an Act to amend the Registration of Electors Act and the related SR&O be sent to His Excellency for his information and requesting that he forward copies to the Electoral Commission for its consideration, advice, and/or approval.
December 4, 2015. The Executive submits draft copies of Bills to Commission for scrutiny and comments: House of Assembly (Elections) Act, Chpt 2:01 and the Registration of Electors Act, Ch 2:03.
September 7, 2016. His Excellency submits to the Honourable Prime Minister the Commission’s reactions to and recommendations on the draft amendments to the electoral laws and further, advises of the Commission’s availability to discuss the same.
February 21, 2017. The Executive approves $2,043,108.80 for the procurement of the ID Card management system and a maintenance contract for the same.
May 2 and 3, 2017. The Executive authorizes:
- The sum of $91, 402.08 for general staff adjustments at the Electoral Office.
- The sum of $3,995,789.49, that is:
- $319,961.45 to employ additional staff required for the confirmation exercise and issuing of I.D Cards;
- $274,618.05 to meet the costs associated with clearing the equipment at the port and the installation of the system network;
- $162,408.00 to purchase a passenger bus, pay the cost of premium insurance for the bus, and the maintenance of the same;
- $341,011.58 for the costs of the confirmation exercise to include public relations, subsistence, and rental of property;
- $1,136,546.40 for meeting the costs of travelling to selected cities for confirming overseas-based nationals; and
- $1,761,244.01 to meet the cost of 300 mobile checkpoint units.
May 9, 2017. Cabinet authorizes and instructs the creation of legal instruments on electoral reform.
May 23, 2017. The Executive tables the Bills entitled Registration of Electors (Amendment) Act 2017, Chap. 2:03 and House of Assembly (Amendment) Act 2017.
May 23, 2017. Gunshots were fired outside Parliament when persons protesting the scheduled readings of the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Act 2017, Chap. 2:03 and House of Assembly (Amendment) Act 2017 breached Police barriers and attempted to march on the Parliament.
May 25, 2017. The Honourable Prime Minister advises the Honourable Speaker of the House that the Government will no longer pursue the readings of the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Act 2017, Chap. 2:03 and House of Assembly (Amendment) Act 2017 as detailed in the Order Paper in order “to avoid obvious confrontation that others are seeking.”
August 8, 2018. The Executive informs the His Excellency of Government’s intention to table on September 17, 2018, two Bills: the Registration of Electors Act 2018 and a revised House of Assembly (Amendment) Act 2018.
September 7, 2018. Loftus Durand files an injunction preventing the Government from seeking Parliament’s approval to nine (9) clauses in the Bill that propose amendments to the Registration of Electors Act 2018. There are 13 clauses in the Bill. The first two describe the title:
Clause 1: “This Act may be cited as the – REGISTRATION OF ELECTORS (AMENDMENT) ACT, 2018.”
Clause 2. “In this Act the Registration of Electors Act is referred to as “the Act”.
September 10, 2018. Consultation organized and chaired by the Executive at the Goodwill Parish Hall in Roseau with all relevant actors on electoral reform. The Attorney General invites all to submit recommendations for inclusion in an eventual Bill.
****
The process continues.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
Throughout this article we see three very important offices that should help our democracy. 1. The Excellency the president 2. The Hon. Prime Minister 3. The Election Commission. No doubt the three men occupying these offices today are by very far, the worse we have had in our short history. Not only are they bad for our democracy but they are very dangerous. Now here is my biggest fear:
People of Dominica, should Skerrit family labour party finds a way to retain office, here is what we will have in Dominica:
Roosevelt Skerrit: Excellenvy the president of Dominica
Melissa Skerrit: Hon. Prime Minister of Dominica
Election Commissioner: Another family member of the Skerrit’s.
So do you see and understand the danger ahead? Like a house the husband and wife make rules for their children to abide by whether good or bad. Roosevelt Skerrit will be there to protect Melissa Skerrit and Melissa Skerrit will be there to protect Roosevelt. You see why we must all reject them on election…
Listen Skerrit, you can’t fool us any longer with you rethoric and spin. I will keep this very simple, If you have been working on this since 2011, why hasn’t it been implemented yet bearing in mind you have a very comfortable majority in parliament? What are all these expenses about May 2017? For reorganisation of electoral office, travel expenses to certain foreign cities?? Elaborate! You are a Scharlatan and not worthy to be the PM of this blessed country.
I totally rebuke de serious lie referring to gunshots outside parliament….. This is the heights of untruths that will stain this DLP administration.
The electoral commission would do itself a huge favor by not allowing other bodies to speak on their behalf. The Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica give the electoral commission full authority to give VOTER ID CARD!!!!!
ON WHAT BASIS DID THE COMMISSION AND DISTRIBUTE NATIONAL ID CARD TO DOMINICANS AND NOW WANT TO GO TO PARLIAMENT TO SEEI SUCH AUTHORITY THAT IT NEVER HAD IN THE FIRST PLACE.
De electoral commission needs to open it puppy dog mouth and speak on the issues directly to WE THE PEOPLE……DE CHAIRMAN NEEDS TO SPEAK TO WE DE PEOPLE. anything else is considered interference in the affairs of a independent electoral commission!!!!!
This talk is cheap and I would advise OAS and similar organization to disregard it totally in the absence of the ELECTORAL COMMISSION speaking with it’s own tongue.
Tell me, how could we have true election reform when those that are in charge of our elections are selling passports? Doesn’t commonsense tell you that they will only work to keep their passport DEALERSHIP in power so they could stay in business? That alone corrupts and defeats the purpose of FREE and FAIR elections.
I am labor but Skerrit must stop lying and deceiving the people. Since 2011 you working on Election reform in a small country with less than 75,000 people and we still have dead people voting, with another face? We still have people voting in more than one constituency? Election reform is not that difficult and should not take 3 months and yet, from 2011 to 2019, we still have not seen one single change? STOP LYING BOSS
I am 53 years old and I have been in possession of a Dominica Drivers license since I was 21. When I go to the bank or anywhere they ask me for my ID and no one, I mean NO ONE has ever rejected it because it is a NATIONAL ID. So why Skerrit wants to give me another National ID for? National ID is not the same as voters ID. With a national ID such as my driver’s license, anyone could possess one whether they are from Iraq, North Korea, Russia, Iran, or anywhere in the world. However, the purpose of a voters ID is, to show proof of residency and eligibility to vote. Any CHILD may hold a national ID but voters ID card is ONLY for VOTERS. So PLEASE don’t be fooled by Roosevelt Skerrit because we are not like Ian Douglas who has confessed to be Fooled by Skerrit, not once or twice.
Roosevelt this is sick man. Now you want to portray yourself as the victim of people frustrating you to improve the election process in Dominica when all the evidence, not only here shows that this is a crock of smelly stuff. You never look a victim to me when the Speaker allow you to use vile language against the opposition in the House. For a start they ask for a voter I.d. card, not a national i.d. you want for overseas Dominicans to vote because that way they do not have to show their passport and we can not check their absence for the last five years and so help you steal the election again. I am not P.M. but I am not stupid. Go and shed your tears at the OAS. Their story I believe more than yours.
Both parties are in there own interests..not the interest of the ppl of Dominica.
Why National ID card, when we should have voter ID Card? The citizenry does not trust this DLP government whose forte is trickery ,lies and deception. Is there a trick in using the national ID card you all can exploit??
By going abroad to confirm or re onfirm voters in major capitals, is a form of disenfranchising voters who are living elsewhere .Again,is there something sinister we concerned Dominicans can’t see? Do you have your operatives already doing dirty work in these capitals,?
Anyway electoral reform is required and the delay is on DLP end.
Skerrit Must Go!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
When the government wanted to force an illegal president, nobody could stop them, when Skerrit wanted to run for parliament while a dual citizen, not even the constitution could stop him, when the government wanted to install a puppet commissioner of Police nobody could stop them, when Skerrit wanted to weaken the integrity in public office commission, it was full speed ahead… But when it comes to essential electoral reform Loftus Durand pull the brakes on them, lolololololololololol… A government of deception is what we have…
They’re running scared, as the international community is keeping a close eye on them…
Transparency and Accountability are not this present political regime’s best friend – no matter how hard they try.
National id card?thought we need voter id card :
i know. and what happen to the other card they make people sign up for and just stop. waste people time
What about the clause for treating and bribery.Dishonest.
Skerrit when you finally decide to stop bringing in people to vote then talk,for now this is nonsense.