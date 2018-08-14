Chairman of the Government Housing Loans Board, Felix Thomas, has revealed that government has made available an additional $25 million to that board in order to assist public officers to construct homes for themselves and their families.

“I just want to report that we will be granting loans to well over 200 new families to build homes for themselves and their families and this would be made possible by additional funds to the tune of $25 million supported by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance…,” he said.

“It is our aim to ensure that we assist governments in its housing thrust and to do that we need to ensure that we have the necessary capital to do so,” Thomas added.

“We just recently granted loans to well over 200 public officers to build homes for their family and themselves and realizing that there are a number of public officers who are still in need of homes and even more so following the advent of Hurricane Maria,” he stated.

He said the Government Housing Loans Board will continue to work to ensure that public officers can receive housing assistance.

Thomas went on to say that over the years the Government Housing Loans Board has been granting loans to public officers and two years aback, the Board was able to reduce interest rates from 7.25 percent to 5 percent and that was made possible through a loan of over $34 million dollars which was granted by the government of Dominica.

Thomas said they are pleased with the decision taken by the Ministry of Finance and as usual, they will continue to work towards ensuring that the goal of housing Dominicans on a whole, is definitely one that “we can achieve.”