Government says “No” to UWP proposal to increase pensionDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 at 1:04 PM
The government will not be increasing the minimum pension rate as proposed by the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP).
Roosevelt Skerrit, the country’s Finance Minister, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Opposition leader’s proposal shows that he lacks understanding of how the system works.
On November 15th the UWP, in a release, reiterated the call made by the party’s political leader, Lennox Linton, in his 2018/2019 budget response, calling a minimum monthly benefit to all Public Pensioners of $500, with immediate effect.
“Once again the leader of the opposition in his hastiness to oppose for opposing sake, has proven to the people of Dominica that he does not understand how to manage the finances of our country,” Skerrit said.
Skerrit said Linton and the UWP have also failed to analyze how much work is currently being undertaken in the country especially following Hurricane Maria.
“At a time when this government is simultaneously undertaking several substantial projects in housing, agriculture, public works and tourism, it is reprehensible that the leader of the opposition would propose an increase in government-funded pensions,” he added.
Skerrit, who is also the country’s Prime Minister, said the proposal will only jeopardize the pensions of the current workforce as well as hinder the ongoing development and diversification of our country’s economy.
And, that contrary to what the leader of the opposition seems to think, pension rates are not, “plucked from the sky.”
Furthermore, the Prime Minister said the sustainability of the Dominica Social Security [DSS] is predicated on a prudent and responsible management of the finances of the DSS.
“Any decision that is not supported by the actuarial science will run into difficulties and will cause serious difficulty for those who are now receiving a pension,” he stated.
Before a pension can be disbursed, Skerrit said every single cent of it has to be studied and evaluated against the reality of its likely impact on the fund down the road.
“We must not forget as a country that is the very same United Workers Party which almost bankrupted the DSS by not remitting to the DSS funds due to it by law, and also the mismanagement of investments by the DSS proposed by the United Workers Party at the time” he said.
The issue has arisen in the wake of Skerrit’s decision, as announced in his 2018 Independence Day address, to give a one-off gratuity payment to the lowest paid categories of pensioners in Dominica.
16 Comments
An election is around the corner so Linton needs to score a few points if he has any to add to it; that is the reason he made such proposal–but to no avail. Thanks to God for a strong-minded Prime Minister
I remember that just a few weeks after TSErika he went on with his calling for International Airport, at a time when the Government neede to assist so many people who were stranded then; not even having a place to live.
This time he is calling for a higher pension, immediately –like a small boy who has no understanding of the cost that his parents must deal with to satisfy his demands. “If I am ruling I will implement” What nonsense!
This is coming from the same guy who wants to lavish former prime ministers with a car every 5 years and a salary equal to that which they received while in office? And then, as Trump has done very successfully, turn around and fool his supporters into believing he is a man of and for the people.
Manage finances?.???! You are managing a outrageous squandering of our money..Give me patriot Linton everyday.Our finances are disgracefully wasted.
Every suggestion that is made to assist the poorest of the poor long term in Dominica, Skerrit pours cold water on it. He is disingenuous when he speaks about careful management of the public purse. Does a man who care about the finances of the country:
1. Go globe trotting ever so often at taxpayers’ expense?
2. Recruit such a large contingent of highly paid advisors?
3. Surround himself with 18 dim-bulbs in Cabinet?
4. Set up a Red Infirmary from public funds?
The country needs a government that will put people FIRST.
It will be raised anyway, because you are going out.Unceremoniously Kicked out soon by the electorate.No buying of votes will save you and your corrupt party this time.
So the Min of Finance claiming that the gov’t cant even afford to pay pensioners $500 a month and minimum wage is still $4.05 per hour in 2018. BUT.. they can afford to have the world while the poor people suffer, just wait for the extravagant campaign. Dominica is in a deep hole and next election is either we throw dirt or start climbing out… wake up Waitukubuli
Well-said, PM! Every time Linton opens his mouth and tries to sound like a policymaker on an issue, he displays his ignorance of the systems that are in place in Government and he confirms his place as an incompetent novice who is unfit for the office of the PM. The dude is just downright idiotic! Yesterday, on Matt’s show, a caller asked him whether his party has done feasibility studies regarding the potential for cannabis to be the salvation to our economy as he, Linton, claims. He responded: “the feasibility? Well, the feasibility is in the law!” Huh??? I mean, are you for real?? Since when does a law equate to a feasibility study? And now, we have his misinformed and ludicrous off the hip call for an increased “pension!” What a dimwit!!
That’s the same Prime Minister that suggested increasing the pensions of former PM’s with a car every 5years. Whaw
It would appear that mr. Skerrit has scored an own goal again. I suspect it is not because of our financial situation but because such a popular proposal was initiated by the opposition and mr. Skerrit can’t stand being caught on the back foot like that. He is not able to claim credit for it. Now he looks like mr. Scrooge and I pitty him.
@Look It – You are spot on with your assessment of dat bonafide joker called Skerrit. Very good post.
Aye DNO, I am nominating this comment by the poster ‘Look It’ for the Top Comment of the Month award.
See who talking about managing finances, your title is nothing more than words Mr. PM. All that money dominica getting and not nothing being done. Allu self in that government can never get along, how we expect progress if is one set of people alone that having the power. So many people still living under tapoline, our natural resources siting there idly and you on your high horse doing so much evil in the land. Sorti la garcon! your time will come.
He cant afford to give an increase in pensions, but he can afford to give the house speaker a large pay increase?
Wow, just wow. The Prime Minister opened this can of worms with his pronouncement on Independence Day that those same pensioners would receive a “one-time” gratuity to bring the pension up to EC500, and others also getting “topped up” one time. It would be useful to know just how many Dominicans receive only EC300/month, and how much it would cost the Treasury to increase it permanently to EC500/month. Then I think clever Dominicans would cost out the proposal, also by the Prime Minister, to augment the pensions and perks (a car every 5 years) for former Prime Ministers. Essentially, how much would be spent on only 3 (right now) former PMs versus how many of the poorest of Dominica’s people would benefit. Do the math!
Skerrit you calling the Kettle black,you a very wealthy man on the backs of the poor people,where is the Maria millions,where are the monies to build more sustainable bridges,you day is coming.
but you know how to manage eh? ROSS gone and you promised investors who were suppose to be here on the week of October 8th….. UP TILL NOW we have NOT heard anything again from you!!!!
while you refusing to increase pension and not looking at reviewing minimum wage allu spouses walking around Dominica with Valentino cross-body bag worth 1900USD, Gucci belt worth 400USD, etc etc etc etc…….WICKED SET OF PEOPLE…..but everything must end….. your time soon come.