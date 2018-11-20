The government will not be increasing the minimum pension rate as proposed by the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

Roosevelt Skerrit, the country’s Finance Minister, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Opposition leader’s proposal shows that he lacks understanding of how the system works.

On November 15th the UWP, in a release, reiterated the call made by the party’s political leader, Lennox Linton, in his 2018/2019 budget response, calling a minimum monthly benefit to all Public Pensioners of $500, with immediate effect.

“Once again the leader of the opposition in his hastiness to oppose for opposing sake, has proven to the people of Dominica that he does not understand how to manage the finances of our country,” Skerrit said.

Skerrit said Linton and the UWP have also failed to analyze how much work is currently being undertaken in the country especially following Hurricane Maria.

“At a time when this government is simultaneously undertaking several substantial projects in housing, agriculture, public works and tourism, it is reprehensible that the leader of the opposition would propose an increase in government-funded pensions,” he added.

Skerrit, who is also the country’s Prime Minister, said the proposal will only jeopardize the pensions of the current workforce as well as hinder the ongoing development and diversification of our country’s economy.

And, that contrary to what the leader of the opposition seems to think, pension rates are not, “plucked from the sky.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister said the sustainability of the Dominica Social Security [DSS] is predicated on a prudent and responsible management of the finances of the DSS.

“Any decision that is not supported by the actuarial science will run into difficulties and will cause serious difficulty for those who are now receiving a pension,” he stated.

Before a pension can be disbursed, Skerrit said every single cent of it has to be studied and evaluated against the reality of its likely impact on the fund down the road.

“We must not forget as a country that is the very same United Workers Party which almost bankrupted the DSS by not remitting to the DSS funds due to it by law, and also the mismanagement of investments by the DSS proposed by the United Workers Party at the time” he said.

The issue has arisen in the wake of Skerrit’s decision, as announced in his 2018 Independence Day address, to give a one-off gratuity payment to the lowest paid categories of pensioners in Dominica.