Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to look at possibly increasing the retirement age.

Skerrit said while speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony recently that many people who have retired from the public service are just sent home to “sit down”.

“I believe that it is a conversation which the country must have at some point,” he said

He continued, “I know that we have taken a decision to increase the retirement in an incremental fashion, but that increase in the age of retirement incrementally is naturally a social security motivated decision and I think we may need to have a conversation.”

Skerrit made it clear that he is not imposing anything on anybody, “but for a small country like ours in the Caribbean, with a very limited human resource capacity and base why is it the develop world retirement age is higher than ours?”

“So it is something that we may need to look at,” he stated.

He added, “And those of you who are leaving, it is not automatic that you will get back in to continue to contribute; it would have to be on a case-by-case basis.”

The prime minister believes that this is something that his government has to look at objectively and to decide whether there is a need to increase the age of retirement.

“It is important to look at this,” he noted.

In December 2011 cabinet approved recommendations to increase the retirement age in Dominica.

Deputy Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Augustus Ettiene, said the changes will be a gradual increase in the retirement age from 60-65 in increments of six months for every year. “It will go from 60 to 60 years and a half, until it gets to 65 in ten years.”