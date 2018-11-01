Government will be meeting with visiting Dominicans, hundreds of whom have been on island for the celebration of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

“As you know, it is this government which started a programme of meeting Dominicans who would be here for the Independence celebrations, to share with them, what we’re doing, what we’ve done and the vision for Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit said in an interview on state-owned DBS Radio this morning. ”

He said this meeting provides a wonderful opportunity to exchange ideas.

“Because it is only in the exchanging of ideas that the government can not only tell them what we’re doing but they also have suggestions and recommendations as to how they see themselves making a contribution and what are the policies and programmes they believe…the government should pursue which can bring rich opportunities for our country.”

“…..As far as this Dominica Labour Party is concerned, no matter where you are in the world, you’re a Dominican and once you have a positive outlook and a positive perspective, positive view about your country, we will embrace you,” Skerrit declared.

The meeting will be held from 10:00 o’clock this morning at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall in Goodwill.