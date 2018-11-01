Government to meet visiting Dominicans this morningDominica News Online - Thursday, November 1st, 2018 at 8:35 AM
Government will be meeting with visiting Dominicans, hundreds of whom have been on island for the celebration of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.
“As you know, it is this government which started a programme of meeting Dominicans who would be here for the Independence celebrations, to share with them, what we’re doing, what we’ve done and the vision for Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit said in an interview on state-owned DBS Radio this morning. ”
He said this meeting provides a wonderful opportunity to exchange ideas.
“Because it is only in the exchanging of ideas that the government can not only tell them what we’re doing but they also have suggestions and recommendations as to how they see themselves making a contribution and what are the policies and programmes they believe…the government should pursue which can bring rich opportunities for our country.”
“…..As far as this Dominica Labour Party is concerned, no matter where you are in the world, you’re a Dominican and once you have a positive outlook and a positive perspective, positive view about your country, we will embrace you,” Skerrit declared.
The meeting will be held from 10:00 o’clock this morning at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall in Goodwill.
3 Comments
This is a government that only listens to itself. According to the PM, he only wants positive views. So only conformists will be given a listening ear. If you are critical of the 18 years of his regime’s coarsening of political debate, disconnection with the truth, economic underdevelopment, mushrooming joblessness, lack of infrastructural maturation and political immaturity, you are unwelcomed. Skerrit meeting the ‘Diasporans’ is an exercise in futility. He totally ignores the citizens and residents who still live on the island, will he then take advice or suggestions given by those citizens who happen to live abroad? This is just an act of appeasement. He’s desperate to control the narrative for general elections are nigh. He views every adult Dominican, not as people to be assisted to help themselves, but as VOTES.
People of the Diaspora, are you satisfied with the impoverished state of the country after 18 years of one party rule? If not, Solution: Vote the bandits OUT!!
My God what does the government have to say to the people? These visiting Dominicans reside abroad, in free countries and understand what democracy is all about as well as development. Iam quite many of these visitors reside in the Americas and Europe and not too many reside in Venezuela and China. These visiting Dominicans should press Roosevelt Skerrit to tell them the truth about his relationship with China, particularly in light of the free lunch we getting from China, the ammunition we see them giving to Skerrit especially in a very peaceful country like Dominica. Are they planning of using them on your blood? They need to press Skerrit to tell them why he allowed Ross University to leave Dominica, after 40 fruitful years here, that created employment for so many Dominicans and we all know Ross did not want to leave. Ask him about the three West Coast bridges that got destroyed by Erika, and to date, not one has been rebuilt. Is this the type of development you all want 4 DA?
Will this meeting be broadcast live, the entire meeting, presentations and questions and answers. People from the diaspora “have suggestions and recommendations”, and they have made those suggestions, such as the condition of the sidewalks in Roseau(2010 meeting), the alteration of our flag, being sold by all kinds of vendors(2008meeting). Many more suggestions, observations that nothing has been done. These meetings are just recycled year after year. Dominicans, in Dominica and the Diaspora, look carefully and see what’s happening
and what’s not happening.