Parliamentary representative for Roseau South, Joshua Francis, has called for the government to assist the family of the late Arden Shillingford.

Shillingford, a former Dominica High Commisioner to the United Kingdom, passed away on the 4th of January, 2019 at the age of 82.

Francis said that given “these hard times,” even if he does not qualify based on the existing rules and rules and regulations, the government of Dominica should still assist Shillingford’s family.”

“As you know burying a loved one is not cheap nowadays and it would only be fair, right, equitable and just that the family obtains some kind of assistance to bury the gentleman because we have to recognize our heroes, we have to recognize people who make contributions to Dominica,” Francis maintained.

Shillingford’s wife, Maudline, said the former diplomat was a very humble, caring and hardworking man who showed interest and gave his all in what he was doing but wasn’t treated fairly after all he had done for his country.

She said when he returned to Dominica it was as if he never existed and was not recognized for all his hard work.

“I remember he had to travel a lot because being Ambassador to Europe, he had to be going for different meetings and for Dominica, he really worked hard and when he came back to Dominica and it was as though he never existed,” she lamented. “Arden Shillingford was nobody. He was sick. They knew he was sick and even for Independence, not even mention he got and it disturbed him, after working for Dominica so hard for all those years.”

The bereaved Mrs. Shillingford pointed to some of the areas in which her husband contributed to Dominica’s development.

“Arden was the one to who equip the Princess Margret Hospital with the first chiller to store the bodies, he was the one who went about begging to furnish the hospital wards with beds, the kitchen and the laundry room, the Grotto home, plus all the clinics he built around the country,” she said.

Francis added that more recognition needs to given to those who have contributed greatly towards Dominica’s advancement through their hard work and dedication.

“We live in a world where people are very selfish and when we have humble servants who have put all out to assist Dominica, not just a village but the entire Dominican public, we have to recognize them; we have to set good precedent in the country and the precedent must go across all political and religious lines.”

The Roseau South MP described Shillingford as the “epitome of what you call good service to a country” and said that he should be recognized at least through tokens to the family and by moral and spiritual support.