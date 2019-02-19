Govt and Secret Bay Residencies sign contract for development of Secret BayDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at 11:49 AM
The Government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residencies (SBR) have signed a contract for the development of Secret Bay Resort under the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme.
The contract was signed during a special ceremony held at Ti-Bay in Portsmouth on Monday.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, while addressing the ceremony, that following completion, 120 Dominicans will be employed at the resort.
“The project comprises of 42 villas and at the end of completion will provide direct, permanent, sustainable employment for 120 Dominicans,” he said.
He expressed confidence that the project would succeed, “and we are going to see one of the best resorts in the western hemisphere here in Dominica.”
He stated, “We are not here to simply sign a document that will stay in a filing cabinet in the government and will stay on the coffee table…”
Skerrit added that under the contract, actual commencement of construction will begin within 90 days.
“This is no pie in the sky agreement… this is not a show. It is a practical undertaking between the government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residences,” he said.
There is no strategic planning. Things are done in an ad hoc manner. They make it up as they go. Many meaningful projects are started then soon abandoned. Many shiny ornaments are tantalizingly dangled before the eyes of the electorate just before an election. Then, they are abruptly abandoned once the election victory is sealed. This cycle of deception repeats itself whenever the Silly Season commences. This has been a tremendous waste of taxpayers’ scarce money. The foolery should come to a screeching HALT, NOW!!!
The announcements, projects and empty promises are going to be coming fast and furious. The farcical announcements have worked perfectly well, in the recent past, for Skerrit and the DLP. Here they come again at the start of a new election cycle. The million dollar question is: are you going to allow yourselves to be fooled for the umpteenth time? Skerrit’s tenure as the Prime Minister of Dominica has been fraught with corruption and monumental blunders at the expense of most Dominicans. Only himself, his wife and his errand boys have flourished under his stewardship.
So they see it fit to fix the beach, while at the same time refused to fixed some local citizen’s homes. SMH
Well it’s 4 Massa Nassief’s project. and it’s broadcast as : Govt and Secret Bay Residencies sign contract for development of Secret Bay No secret but check this out. Govt and CHINA signs MOU/ contract for Annexing the Commonwealth of DA still a BIG Secret since when??? WE see it fit not t insist in asking what’s in it.
Should we be getting ready to learn Oriental Mandarin? We already have tangerine & tambrine.
Do you guys remember Kitchener’s take your meat from me rice.
We need dem to takeway dem dog meat from we dasheen & Plantains
The govt should finish other projects first before promising all these new ones just to win votes. What happened to the Moroccan hotel, and the Roseau Rehabilitation project?
This is so true.
I have come to realize a familiar trend with Dr. Dr. Skerrit’s most recent declarations. He now adds a qualifying statement after his announcements. These are very defensive. It shows a conscience preoccupied with concerns of guilt and wrongdoings. Why does he feel compelled to add these words concerning the project? ” This is not pie in the sky agreement…..this is not a show. It is a practical agreement between the government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residences.” He is acutely aware of the public’s perception of his fantastic tales and promises. The international airport, geothermal, replacement for RUSM are just a few blatant lies that readily come to mind. Skerrit is an expert liar and a malignant narcissist.
I concur IBO : the short comings here is that he did not learn application in the little psychology he seeks to employ he did not learn well. Deep inside tis guy is an element of fear. He knows he is deficient.
I will always see Nkomo as an opportunist. This lawyer guy try to push some crack & bull story about double Dr. turning down an offer to Havard to contest VC & serve DA.
Alick NKomo Lawrence take a …………… Saqway??????
The citizens of Dominica demand from Skerrit to see said contract with SBR (read Gregor Nassief). Furthermore, we demand to see the contract with Jungle Bay and we want to know who the owner/owners are of the Kempinski and the other one in Picard. We demand answers and we demand documents.
But really,signing of all these resorts over the years,but the never seem to open,smdh,Complete failure on this corrupt regime,Maduro will be out soon,next is you Skerrit.
“This is no pie in the sky agreement… this is not a show. It is a practical undertaking between the government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residences,” He said. So can we safely say the other pronouncements were pies in the sky? All hoteliers should benefit though and not those who have been benefiting for the good part of 19 years
Tell them again. This is no pie in the sky. The agreement is not going to sit in a cabinet. It is going in the trash bin. Work will begin and hault at the foundation level like the houses for the people of the south east. People this is political and election gimmickry.. Do not be fooled. Time to get rid of the labor party.
AND PUT WHO??????
What does the state of Dominica get in return? Don’t tell me just a few jobs. Where are the accounts of the CBI program???
Skerrit, what is the government of Dominica getting in exchange for investing all this money??? Don’t tell me 120 lousy low paid jobs. Is that really the best you can come up with?? If Gregor wants to expand his business tell him to use his family’s money. We need to stop Skerrit from giving away our CBI money to make him and his friends even richer. Just think, these lousy jobs would have been created anyway if the Nassief would invest their own money. They can’t run this enterprise by themselves. All you stop voting for Skerrit and ask him some serious questions!