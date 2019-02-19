The Government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residencies (SBR) have signed a contract for the development of Secret Bay Resort under the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme.

The contract was signed during a special ceremony held at Ti-Bay in Portsmouth on Monday.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, while addressing the ceremony, that following completion, 120 Dominicans will be employed at the resort.

“The project comprises of 42 villas and at the end of completion will provide direct, permanent, sustainable employment for 120 Dominicans,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the project would succeed, “and we are going to see one of the best resorts in the western hemisphere here in Dominica.”

He stated, “We are not here to simply sign a document that will stay in a filing cabinet in the government and will stay on the coffee table…”

Skerrit added that under the contract, actual commencement of construction will begin within 90 days.

“This is no pie in the sky agreement… this is not a show. It is a practical undertaking between the government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residences,” he said.