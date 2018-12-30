The government has decided to increase some Dominica Social Security (DSS) benefits.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that based on advice received from the DSS, Cabinet decided to amend regulations for the payment of both invalidity and survivors’ pensions and to establish maternity grants effective march 1st 2019. The new measures also include an increase in funeral grants to $3,000 in respect of the death of an insured person and 2,500 in respect of the death of the spouse of an insured person. The amount paid in respect of the death of a dependent child of an insured person has been increased to $1,250.oo.

Skerrit said changes were also made regarding the benefits will be given to insured persons who have suffered from injuries.

“Eliminate the waiting period for eligibility to employment injury benefits to five progressive benefits to the people who are insured with the DSS,” he explained. “This is why it is important for us as self-employed, employed or employers to pay DSS and be part of it.”

The Prime Minister said these grants are expected to increase by $250.00 every 3 years. He said the ceiling in insurable earnings will also be increased from $5,000 to $7,000 per month.