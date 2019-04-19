Govt minister calls on adults to stop confusing our youth

Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family & Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel has called on adults to exhibit exemplary behavior at all times to prevent the youth from losing faith in them.

She made that statement while speaking at a National Consultation held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Wednesday.

“Let me take the opportunity as a member of the adult group to impress upon us adults the need to exhibit exemplary behavior at all times, so that the youth do not lose faith in us,” Daniel said.

According to her, sometimes, adults show youth conflicting behaviours.

“In church we behave one way; in the society, we behave one way and so we confuse our youth,” Daniel remarked. “And that is why, sometimes, we find them not wanting to come to the churches, because they are so confused.”

She continued, “We do not want to discourage them or lead them astray by the very people that they look up to for inspiration. So, let’s be straight in what we are doing.”

The minister exhorted adults never to give youth reasons to look upon them with shame or disgust “because you have failed to live up to the standards expected of you as a parent, pastor, teacher, mentor, parliamentary representative or whatever leader you are supposed to be.”

Daniel urged the youth to find inspiration from their elders.

“But most importantly, be self-motivated, scrupulous and ambitious; set high goals and pursue excellence,” she advised. “Tell yourselves I will never be a burden on society. I will rather be a catalyst for the good of society where the peace, safety and well-being of citizens takes prominence.”

The minister also encouraged leaders in society to combine their efforts, to arrest the erosion of values and escalation of negative behaviors such as immorality, lawlessness, violence and different forms of abuse, among other things, which are plaguing society today.

“And for this we too have to do self-introspection and see whether we are adding to this or whether we are making a difference to create a just and fair society,” she noted.