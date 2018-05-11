Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit has said his government will approve EC$20 million for to continue to assist residents with roof and home repairs.

“This government has approved thus far with its own resources, about EC$50 million and an additional EC$20 million will be approved by the Minister of Finance today, to continue to assist residents with their reroofing,” he said.

Skerrit said the government has also taken a decision and is hoping to sign that agreement with the Government Housing Loan Board and the AID Bank to make $5 million available to each of these institutions to on lend to public and private sector citizens at 2 percent, with a maximum borrowing of $50,000, to assist them with fixing their homes.

He added that over $17 million of building materials were procured and are being distributed to homeowners to assist with reconstruction.

“We have gotten some help from the People’s Republic of China for re-roofing and there are many NGO’s here in Dominica who are also assisting,” the Prime stated.

Meantime, he said because of the lack of tradesmen in Dominica, the government has recruited construction teams from different islands.

“We have had capacity constraints, not having sufficient tradesmen in the country, because roofs require certain technical competences, We have recruited construction teams from St Lucia, from Barbados, from Trinidad and Tobago who are on island assisting in a commercial way with the reroofing efforts,” he explained.

Skerrit added, “We are hoping by next week, I have been told to receive the technicians from the Republic of Cuba to assist us further.”