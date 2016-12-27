Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has promised the government’s full support for residents of Silver Lake who were affected by a massive fire in the community on Monday night.

Eighteen families lost everything in the blaze and are now homeless.

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday morning the government will step in to assist and there will be no need for radiothons and the like. Each family will receive $1,000 on Wednesday followed by a periodic allowance.

He stated that students will return to school in the new year with all their necessary supplies.

“We will provide all of that for the children,” he said. “When they get to school, nobody will know that they had a fire at their home. So the resident will get the fullest support of the government.”

He also stated that those who are willing to help, can do so but there will be no need for things like fundraisers to assist the residents.

“There is no need to have any radiothon or PayPal or bank accounts opened or soliciting money, that is not necessary,” he said. “The government, as we have done in similar situations with disasters …we will come forward and assist them fully with immediate and long-term solutions.”

Skerrit also said this on his Facebook page, “I have requested that contracts be signed immediately to complete the construction of townhouse-like apartments at the same location that were already in motion but to speed up that process especially for those now displaced.”

Meanwhile, Disaster Risk Management Consultant, Cecil Shillingford, said John Fontaine, local government commissioner, will be coordinating the social aspect of the disaster.

He said in the short term the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) will be providing mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags and pots to various shelters that have been identified to house the residents.

Two shelters in Bath Estate, the resource center and the school next to it, have already been identified.

“The ODM can also provide improvised comfort kits which include some toiletries and what have you and this will be provided to each head of household ..” he stated.

Shillingford noted that the ODM also has clothing that will be distributed.

He also stated that the Rotary Club was already in action on Tuesday morning assisting the affected residents.

“That we will accept but we don’t want any mass distribution of clothes at this time,” he said.