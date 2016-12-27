Gov’t to assist Silver Lake residentsDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at 11:23 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has promised the government’s full support for residents of Silver Lake who were affected by a massive fire in the community on Monday night.
Eighteen families lost everything in the blaze and are now homeless.
The Prime Minister said on Tuesday morning the government will step in to assist and there will be no need for radiothons and the like. Each family will receive $1,000 on Wednesday followed by a periodic allowance.
He stated that students will return to school in the new year with all their necessary supplies.
“We will provide all of that for the children,” he said. “When they get to school, nobody will know that they had a fire at their home. So the resident will get the fullest support of the government.”
He also stated that those who are willing to help, can do so but there will be no need for things like fundraisers to assist the residents.
“There is no need to have any radiothon or PayPal or bank accounts opened or soliciting money, that is not necessary,” he said. “The government, as we have done in similar situations with disasters …we will come forward and assist them fully with immediate and long-term solutions.”
Skerrit also said this on his Facebook page, “I have requested that contracts be signed immediately to complete the construction of townhouse-like apartments at the same location that were already in motion but to speed up that process especially for those now displaced.”
Meanwhile, Disaster Risk Management Consultant, Cecil Shillingford, said John Fontaine, local government commissioner, will be coordinating the social aspect of the disaster.
He said in the short term the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) will be providing mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags and pots to various shelters that have been identified to house the residents.
Two shelters in Bath Estate, the resource center and the school next to it, have already been identified.
“The ODM can also provide improvised comfort kits which include some toiletries and what have you and this will be provided to each head of household ..” he stated.
Shillingford noted that the ODM also has clothing that will be distributed.
He also stated that the Rotary Club was already in action on Tuesday morning assisting the affected residents.
“That we will accept but we don’t want any mass distribution of clothes at this time,” he said.
9 Comments
isn’t it normal for any government to afford such assistance, not directly through the “magnificence” its leader but the institutions that have been put in place for exactly such occasions. What do swe have an expensive government, and parliament for if only one man decides what should happen in the country?
but skerrit is a must all d hundreds of millions u and ya cabal have saved up of our passport money! is not a choice is a must!!!
WHERE WAS JAISIAH DURING THE FIRE? Is joshua dat was with us during our time of need is he we supporting. You bringing jaisiah silverlake with you for photo opp? We doe want him!!
I agree bo.. , that Iaisiah fellow is a creep. Roosevelt Skerrit using even this human tragedy and misery as a political opportunity. I am really disgusted at his lordly behavior. Is Joshua that was there right very early this morning not that upstart Iasiah. Is Joshua’s constituency, not Iaisah’s and if Matt wants to run a radiothon for the poor people of Sliverlake is his decision, not Roosevelt Skerrit and I will make a contribution.
While i applaud tue governmet for for taking control of the situation and promising to care for the affected, this is being done the wrong way!!! The government cannot come and tell ppl to seat back and let them run thi gs.. that is unheard of. Telling people do not contribute, doe send clothes etc…i mean like seriously? SO 1000 PER FAMILY will get things back to normal. 1 family have 5 ppl. 200 per person?
How i see it is skerrit dem see joshua and lennox on the scene right away and he just checking all u have talk but we have d money. BUT ANYWAY i hoping and prayi g for the best for the silverlake ppl
Skerrit watch how you talk and beat your chest like turkey…be a little more diplomatic with your choice of words. What if God forbids a storm or another fire comes raging thru do you think you can do it alone?This high & mighty approach of yours will be your downfall. It would be better to ask people while you appreciate their concern and desire to wait until an assessment can be done, rather than snub them in a “we don’t want your help style..” because there will come a time when those very people will leave you in your melee and ignore your pleas for help. By the way what the hell you brought Josiah Benoit to Silver Lake for? he’s not the parl rep and NOBODY will be voting for him, so do what you were elected to do with state funds and the Panama hidden money and stop the politics, they’re still not going to vote you. Relax a bit too, you seem scared and panicked in your FB pics, they are humans not canibals. Your wife smiling and you tense like a tensil..
Up till now people waiting for assistance from Erika the …… man just won’t stop fooling Dominicans😡
I am really delighted to hear of that, thank you PM because my heart really goes out to these kids that were directly affected, as a prospective leader of this country I must admit that this approach is indeed commendable and i believe too it’s the right one! Thanks again!!!
This is the right approach to tell Dominicans residing out of Dominica, especially in the United States, don’t make monetary contributions. I am referring to the people who have Pay Pal access.