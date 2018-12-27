In preparation for the implementation of the ban on Styrofoam and plastics, the government has taken a decision to removed duty on bio degradable items.

Hon. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said this measure will take effect from January, 2019.

“The cabin has taken a decision and legislation to ban on Styrofoam bowls, cups and plastic food utensils and remove the duties and biodegradable items so that our citizens can have access to it in a cheaper fashion. From January, we will have that in full effect and we look forward in everybody cooperating and collaborating.” he stated

The prime Minster also expressed concern over the indiscriminate littering which is taking place in Dominica.

“There will be other actions that the government will articulate in respect to biodegradable items but also the littering, because we have to address this in a fundamental and serious way as a country. Too many people are just throwing things on the streets, on the side of the road and ravines with no admonition and those that do not listen, will feel the full extent and wrath of the law,” Skerrit said

The Prime Minister encourages everyone to work together as a country “if we want to see a pristine and clean Dominica.”