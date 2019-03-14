Desmond Rock of Grand bay has been charged with attempted murder and shooting with intent in connection with the shooting of Peter Hodge of Gutter village and Imcarchie Peters of Kings Lane.

Hodge and Peters were shot on Friday March 7, 2019 while they were in a bar owned by the Peters family, by someone whom police said arrived on a scene with a scooter.

According to police, Hodge was shot in the face. He has since been airlifted for medical attention abroad. Peters who was shot in the leg, was discharged from Princess Margaret Hospital the same evening.

The 26 year-old Rock was picked up by the police this week.

Prosecutors objected to an application for bail claiming that Hodge who was shot in the face, remains in critical condition.

Rock has been remanded in custody.