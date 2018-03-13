Grenadians are at the polls today exercising their democratic rights.

The election process is ongoing as voters seek to choose the government that will control the country for the next five years; 45 candidates are up for election from 9 political parties. The two major political groups the New National Party (NNP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the only parties to field a full slate of candidates for the 15 electoral seats available. There are also several independent candidates contesting.

The date of election was announced by Dr. Keith Mitchel on Sunday, 28 January 2018. Like Dominica and the majority of Caribbean islands, the election date is set based on the decision of the ruling party.

Click here to read more