Grenada Election Day
Grenadians are at the polls today exercising their democratic rights.
The election process is ongoing as voters seek to choose the government that will control the country for the next five years; 45 candidates are up for election from 9 political parties. The two major political groups the New National Party (NNP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the only parties to field a full slate of candidates for the 15 electoral seats available. There are also several independent candidates contesting.
The date of election was announced by Dr. Keith Mitchel on Sunday, 28 January 2018. Like Dominica and the majority of Caribbean islands, the election date is set based on the decision of the ruling party.
4 Comments
In DA we need some kick em Jennies but we know what a Jenny is DA unlike Gree is full of em Where has donkey Derby gone man!
Therefore we ain’t going to see did in ah hurry even if it well overdue. But as sparrow sang “we like it so.”
He is Grenadian and visited DA yearly in his time.
If Grenadians don’t kick em out, kick em jenny might just so 4 all ah we. De jenny donkeys in DA need to do some kicking too. Long overdue. 2018,2019 should be declared Kick em …years.
Will the Grenadian Jenny …… kick em out today? If not Kick em jenny might do it to we instead.
Thought Maurice told us Fwd ever Backwards never? No body should control we unless is DA.