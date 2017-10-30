GEORGE’S, GRENADA–October 30th, 2017 – Pure Grenada has been recognised by the prestigious Wall Street Journal newspaper as one of the “10 hot destinations to travel to in 2018” in the world. This accolade appeared in the October 26th Wall Street Journal’s Travel News article. The story was also carried by the BBC UK, which included all the countries making the list.

Grenada was 6th on the list along with places including Shangai, Madagascar and the Faroe Islands. About Grenada the article noted, “On the southern edge of the Caribbean hurricane belt—hit by only three storms in 50 years—it’s flourishing while many of its neighbors rebuild. In the spring, Silversands resort will bring minimalist luxury to the island’s southwestern tip, with 43 suites, nine villas and the region’s longest pool.”

The Wall Street Journal website reaches a global audience of 42.4 million digital readers per month who seek the news and information critical to their business and personal lives.

Pure Grenada was also recently recognized by the Caribbean Journal news site as the ‘Caribbean Capital of Chocolate.’ This accolade is partially a result of Grenada’s four chocolate producing companies: The Grenada Chocolate Company; Crayfish Bay Estate; Diamond Chocolate Factory; and Belmont Estate. The Caribbean Journal article is quoted, “It’s no surprise, then, that a place called the Spice Isle would produce some of the globe’s most exciting cocoa — and some of its best chocolate.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher says the latest recognition for Pure Grenada is delightful. She added “with the charming personality of the people and the great stories to be shared, we know we have got what it takes to create wonderful—and delicious—memories for our visitors. It is great to be recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a “hot destination” and we welcome everyone to experience the Spice of the Caribbean for themselves.”