Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell is expected to be among witnesses summoned to testify in a financial wrongdoings and corrupt practices investigation into the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB).

According to RJR News, the probe is being undertaken by the Office of Integrity Commission and Dr. Mitchell confirmed that he is prepared to be called as a witness.

As a state-owned enterprise, the MNIB falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance, headed by Dr. Mitchell.