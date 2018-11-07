Grenadians vote ‘No’ vote against CCJ, Mitchell disappointedJamaica Observer - Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 at 7:50 AM
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said last night that he was disappointed at the results of a referendum that will not allow Grenada to join the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as the island’s final court.
Grenadians voted, for a second time within a two-year period, to reject efforts to replace the London-based Privy Council as the island’s highest court.
In a national referendum yesterday, the preliminary figures released by the Parliamentary Elections Office (PEO) show that the “No” vote secured 12,133 as compared to 9,846 for those supporting the CCJ that was established in 2001.
The CCJ also functions as an international tribunal interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas that governs the regional integration movement, Caricom.
“The people have voted based on what they wished to see. As a serious Democrat it [result] has been accepted. I am not happy with it but that has always been my position when results of elections are given,” Mitchell said.
“I am disappointed but I am in total acceptance of the results,” he added.
After casting his ballot, an optimistic Mitchell had said he was confident of receiving the necessary two-thirds majority of the votes cast in getting Grenada to join Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Guyana as the Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries that are full members of the CCJ.
But he said he would not as prime minister be initiating a third referendum on the CCJ. In 2016, Grenadians voted overwhelmingly to reject seven pieces of legislation, including that of the CCJ, which would have reformed the constitution the island received when it attained political independence from Britain 42 years ago.
3 Comments
At least the people of Grenada were asked unlike the citizens of Dominica. The double doctor dictator did not see fit to consult the citizens of Dominica in this matter. He just decided that was the way to go. Now you all can see what kind of a PM you all have. No respect for any of you!
Yeah, he just stuffed that down our throats when he too could have held a referenderum. Tony will tell you that was legal but I calling that disrespectful also.
It is quite interesting that Keith Mitchell who won 15 – 0 in the Grenadian general election a few months ago could not convince Grenadians to support the CCJ.
Are Dominicans aware that Skerrit was in Grenada around October 10th/11th – the same time when a press release was put out saying he was heading to Canada? Apparently, along the way, Skerrit made a stop in Grenada to push pro-CCJ propaganda.
Mia Mottley was another one of the persons who previously tried to convince Grenadians to support the CCJ.
(FACT-Check the above if you wish as the information is all on the world’s internet).
Well it seems that the Mitchell-Mottley-Skerrit backed pro-CCJ team failed to convince sufficient Grenadians to support moving Grenada to the CCJ.
When one looks at how the courts & police are used to harass opposition forces in Dominica, who in their right mind would support a Caribbean based court which has the potential to be heavily influenced by Caribbean Prime Ministers?