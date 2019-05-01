Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

Cases of grievous bodily harm with intent, unlawful wounding, indecent assault and unlawful sexual intercourse are topping the list of charges faced by persons who were arraigned on April 30, 2019 before high court Judge Victoria Charles Clarke.

There are seven cases of unlawful wounding with intent and grievous bodily harm (GBH), and five cases of combined unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and indecent assault on a minor, rape and malicious damage.

Police officers, Martin Seaman and Devin Challenger who have been charged with the 2014 murder of Joshua Etienne pleaded not guilty to the charge. They are represented by Zena Moore Dyer and her daughter Gina Dyer Munro. The court granted their lawyer’s request for continued bail in the sum of two hundred thousand dollars and reporting conditions. The matter is set for May 24, 2019 for case management.

Munro Marvin Toussaint of Pointe Michel who is charged with deception of EC$14,524.00 in 2014 pleaded not guilty to the charge. He remains on $20,000.00 bail and was asked to report every Monday between 7am and 7pm to the Pointe Michel Police Station. He is to return to court on May 24, 2019. He is represented by Peter Alleyne.

Denny Shillingford pleaded not guilty to causing malicious damage to the property of G.O.N Emmanuel on December 25, 2010. He is unrepresented. He asked the court for bail but the prosecution is opposing and the matter is set for June 14, 2019 when he will make his application.

Lechar Charles and Jefferson Dejean from Morne Prosper also pleaded not guilty to the 2016 gruesome killing of Fredy Claudy Vandal which took place in Silver Lake on April 13, 2016. They pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to “man slaughter” but the prosecution rejected the man slaughter plea and the matter is set for June 14, 2019 for case management. They are represented by Tiyani Behanzin.

Meantime, Alfred “Quick Sliver” Frank of Pointe Michel pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, to his girlfriend in March 2015. The Judge ordered a social inquiry report and he is to return to court on June 14, 2019 for sentencing.

Samantha St. John of Grand Bay also pleaded guilty to the murder of Gabriel Moses Bruno between May 20 & 23, 2016 in Grand Bay. The court ordered a social inquiry report and also a psychiatrist report to return to court for sentencing June 21, 2019.