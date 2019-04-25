Grotto Home gets treat from Pointe Michel residents

Thursday, April 25th, 2019
A varied menu of Easter Sunday lunch spread out on a table at Grotto Home
Four residents of Pointe Michel spent Easter Sunday at the Grotto Home treating the residents to a special Sunday lunch.
Thirty-one (31) residents and staff benefitted of the institution from the event. Babara Fortune, Violet Joseph, Marie Wilkins and Dr. Cleona Peters took a break from their Sunday routine to feed the Grotto residents.
According  to Dr. Peters,  “the idea to prepare a meal came up during our Christmas lunch when we felt we needed to share our meals beyond our friendship circle.”
She continued, “Easter was chosen as what better time to celebrate his resurrection  by demonstrating his love, reaching out to the less fortunate…We plan to continue with our community outreach programs.”
A three course menu including pumpkin soup as appetizer, baked mac and cheese, black-eyed  peas, stewed chicken, provision, dasheen salad, cold slaw,  garden salad, seasoned rice, ice tea and sorrel juice was served to the Grotto residents.
For desert, strawberry ice cream and peach cake were served.
Dr. Peters said Gospel music was played and there was interaction with residents and staff.
“From our activity we identified some needs of Grotto, which we will try to address,” she stated.

  1. carlty
    April 25, 2019

    Love seeing these types of positivity. Keep up doing all you can to help each other. Great Job.

  2. Nudibranch
    April 25, 2019

    A little bit of kindness goes a long way. Well done for sharing what you have with those who have less.

