The official ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the top brand Hilton/Curio Tranquility Beach Resort in Salisbury, will take place at 4:00 o’clock this afternoon.

Prime Minister Skerrit says work has actually started on what he describes as an important project which will be built with the use of CBI funds.

“This, no doubt will be a major, major investment in Salisbury. The farmers there, the fishermen of Coulibistrie and Salisbury are looking forward to having an opportunity to supply this hotel with fresh fish and fresh agricultural produce,” Skerrit stated. “Of course, it will no doubt create direct employment opportunities first in the construction phase but very importantly, sustainable jobs when the hotel becomes operational.”

The prime minister had words of commendation for Dominican, Ian Edwards, who is one of the developers of the project.

“Ian Edwards is Dominican, originated from Bath Estate who currently has major investments in Anguilla. He comes with a very sound reputation in the hotel, real estate and hospitality industry. The quality of his designs, the quality of his work, is certainly of a high international standard.”

The function will take place at 4:oo pm today.