The Caribbean island of Guadeloupe – an overseas Department of France, has formally joined the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) – a regional grouping comprising the independent and non independent countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Martinique.

The official ceremony confirming Guadeloupe as an Associate Member of the Organisation took place in Basse Terre, Guadeloupe on Thursday March 14th at 5 p.m. at the University des Antilles, Basse-Terre.OECS Chairman and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. The Hon Ralph Gonsalves said the accession of the French Territory was a momentous occasion in the life of the OECS and in furtherance of the deepening and broadening of the regional integration of small Eastern Caribbean islands.“Our geographical propinquity, shared history of European colonialism, and the reality of our Caribbeanness — the essence of our Caribbean civilization — all pre-dispose us to a closer union in the interest of our people’s humanisation” said Prime Minister Gonsalves.The accession agreement on Thursday comes about two years after a report commissioned by the government of Saint Lucia urging OECS integration for both Guadeloupe and Martinique. This move will foster better cooperation between Guadeloupe and other OECS members while promoting unity and solidarity among members of the Regional grouping.

“The insertion of our archipelago in our regional area is obvious: it is undoubtedly one of our assets, an asset on which we must build our place in the world. Guadeloupe, located in the middle of the island arch of the Lesser Antilles, shares a strong community of interest with the CARICOM member states and more particularly with the member states or OECS partners,” said Ary Chalus, president of Region Guadeloupe shortly before the signing.

