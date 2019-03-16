Guadeloupe becomes OECS Associate MemberDominica News Online - Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 4:25 PM
The Caribbean island of Guadeloupe – an overseas Department of France, has formally joined the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) – a regional grouping comprising the independent and non independent countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Martinique.
“The insertion of our archipelago in our regional area is obvious: it is undoubtedly one of our assets, an asset on which we must build our place in the world. Guadeloupe, located in the middle of the island arch of the Lesser Antilles, shares a strong community of interest with the CARICOM member states and more particularly with the member states or OECS partners,” said Ary Chalus, president of Region Guadeloupe shortly before the signing.
