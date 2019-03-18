Community of Gutter mourns death of Peter HodgeDominica News Online - Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 12:04 PM
The community of Gutter is mourning the death of Peter Hodge, a young man described as a “very nice” person in that community who succumbed from gunshot injuries last night.
According to previous police reports, Hodge was shot on Kings Lane in Roseau recently.
He was flown to Barbados about 4 days ago, admitted to a hospital there and was due to undergo surgery.
An emotional family member, Glen Williams who spoke to Q-95 on Monday, said he visited Hodge last night and at the time he [Hodge] was unstable, with no reaction.
“I went to talk to him, I rubbed my hands on his back and told him how much I loved him,” Williams said. “I told him he was there to do a surgery and as soon as the surgery is over, we will go home.”
He encouraged Hodge to stay calm, “and at the same time he moved his foot,”
Williams said he left then went home to relax.
He explained that at about 11:45pm, he received a call from a nurse and was asked to come to the hospital, “but not alone.”
“When we arrived at the hospital we were brought in a room and the Doctor explained everything,” an emotional Williams recounted.
Hodge had been shot in the forehead.
Williams said he will remain in Barbados for the results of the autopsy before bringing Hodge’s body home.
Meantime, Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor, the president of the Dominica Calypso Association who is also from the community of Gutter, said the whole community is sad.
“He was indeed a nice young man and that is why if you come to the village right now, everybody is sad about it,” he stated. “He was a pleasant young man and was ‘irie’ with everybody.”
Victor added, “Nothing wasn’t too much for him to do. It is a very sad time for us for in the entire village of gutter.”
Reports that several people from surrounding communities were visiting Gutter Village on Monday morning in a show of sympathy and support for the residents of that community.
In recent times, there have been a number of shooting incidents on island with Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette recently expressing concern about the situation and vowing that the police will vigourously investigate those incidents.
“A voice is heard in Ramah, weeping and great mourning, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because they are no more.” Matt 2:18.
But the next verse was comforting because those who sort to kill her sons were dead and Rachel could return to her land.
Dominicans are in pain now with the many deaths of our young men in particular. But be comforted because the enemies that seek to destroy our young men will soon disappear and Dominica will be fruitful again and the blood of our young men will no longer be wanted as sacrifice.
The say I am a critical, always criticizing: the fact is I see things very different to most people; as such most of the things I say is offensive to most.
This is one of the occasion when I must speak my mine.
I am reading where he is crowned a nice person now he is dead; nevertheless, ” a man/woman is know by the company they keep.”
So, too a person can be judged by how they present and carry themselves; here I see a man in a picture displaying a gang sign; look at his fingers, and his gold on his neck that speaks volumes.
He may not be a bad person, nevertheless, he presented himself as a gang-banger as we say in Los Angeles.
The stay in Dominica and watch American Television, and adapt every crap they see, that is why there are so many crimes in our country; there is crime in America; however, life is totally different to what they see on Television!
My condolences to the family and friends of Peter Hodge as well as the community of Gutter. May his death not be in vain and we, as a nation, come up with comprehensive violence intervention and prevention measures so that another “irie” young man is not loss to gun violence.
Another son of the soil, gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. Hopefully, they can find peace and comfort in their positive memory of him.
The devil is busy looking for souls.what can we do to stop those crimes?
My sympathy to the family. Thats why we need to bring back the rope and hang those criminals high brcause wome criminal lawyer more wicked than satan will come to defend that murderous dog and they walk say free Hong those bastards that’s what God said in his word. secondly I love the Trinidad and Tobago ag. commisioner Garry Griffith the court letting those cromi ala go free so the police putting those killers down if that should happen here to much police time wasting take those criminals off . and save Dominica put them off from the streets.
Very sad and my deepest sympathy to his family and friends. But people it’s another young man we are forced to bury and that is concerning because while everything is failing here, our funeral homes and prison seems to be the only institution experience growth. Our young men are dying on our roads sometimes in groups of five as if to suggest their is war against our black brothers. Our men cannot get work to maintain their families and as a result result, they losing their girlfriends and wives to those Ministers of women affairs that are able to show the big dollars. We must open our eyes because if somebody did not save the life of baby Moses, pharoah would have succeeded
what ever happened to that Baby Sarah story? Last i heard they went through Tossy’s device, then nothing,.
Ok folks let’s look at this. Our young people are being gunned down and the police with their limitd resources are left to solve these incidents. I’m going to say what I think and let the chips fall where they may. We see the children of government ministers and their close supporters get scholarships to study overseas and become something in society. While the same government ministers give the less fortunate youngsters money to buy scooters,nike shoes,lacoste ,guns and drugs etc. Keeping them under their spell , and not providing jobs for them. These shootings are not going to stop because they are being sponsored by the government. People open your eyes. Just make a count of how many ministers children studied overseas or are studying overseas.
Police needs to stop vehicles and not just check license , look for guns, before any little thing somebody running in their car or their scooter for a gun.
Most profound condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances of the deceased, Peter Hodge. Dominica is currently overwhelmed with sorry and misery. There is just too much decadence and stress. Homicides, road fatalities, joblessness, mushrooming vagrancy, political tribalism, starvation wages, hopelessness have become an inextricable part of the daily grind of life. This misery has reached boiling point. The country needs a relief to breathe a breath of fresh air. Putting back Skerrit and his playmates in power for a next five year term is tantamount to committing suicide. OUT WITH THEM!
Bring back hanging Dominica to small for that crap enough is enough
How is it that so many “nice” young men are being killed?
Zandolie ,Mr Peter Hodge was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He had absolutely no dealings with the un going problèmes which preceded the incident. I’m just trying to make that clear . The press forgot to mention in their writings.
he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. RIP A.
May he journey in peace condolences to the family.