The community of Gutter is mourning the death of Peter Hodge, a young man described as a “very nice” person in that community who succumbed from gunshot injuries last night.

According to previous police reports, Hodge was shot on Kings Lane in Roseau recently.

He was flown to Barbados about 4 days ago, admitted to a hospital there and was due to undergo surgery.

An emotional family member, Glen Williams who spoke to Q-95 on Monday, said he visited Hodge last night and at the time he [Hodge] was unstable, with no reaction.

“I went to talk to him, I rubbed my hands on his back and told him how much I loved him,” Williams said. “I told him he was there to do a surgery and as soon as the surgery is over, we will go home.”

He encouraged Hodge to stay calm, “and at the same time he moved his foot,”

Williams said he left then went home to relax.

He explained that at about 11:45pm, he received a call from a nurse and was asked to come to the hospital, “but not alone.”

“When we arrived at the hospital we were brought in a room and the Doctor explained everything,” an emotional Williams recounted.

Hodge had been shot in the forehead.

Williams said he will remain in Barbados for the results of the autopsy before bringing Hodge’s body home.

Meantime, Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor, the president of the Dominica Calypso Association who is also from the community of Gutter, said the whole community is sad.

“He was indeed a nice young man and that is why if you come to the village right now, everybody is sad about it,” he stated. “He was a pleasant young man and was ‘irie’ with everybody.”

Victor added, “Nothing wasn’t too much for him to do. It is a very sad time for us for in the entire village of gutter.”

Reports that several people from surrounding communities were visiting Gutter Village on Monday morning in a show of sympathy and support for the residents of that community.

In recent times, there have been a number of shooting incidents on island with Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette recently expressing concern about the situation and vowing that the police will vigourously investigate those incidents.