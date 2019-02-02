Guyana government to challenge no-confidence vote in courtDominica News Online - Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at 1:21 PM
Guyana’s government will challenge in court a parliamentary no-confidence vote that toppled President David Granger’s ruling coalition amid a dispute over developing the country’s nascent oil industry, the country’s attorney general said on Thursday, according to Reuters News Agency.
The Dec. 21 vote triggered new elections within 90 days, after one lawmaker from Granger’s APNU-AFC coalition sided with the opposition, which accuses the government of mismanaging the country’s oil resources by granting Exxon Mobil overly generous contract terms, Reuters reports.
The government plans to argue that the motion needed 34 votes to pass, rather than the 33 it received, and that the lawmaker who cast the deciding vote was ineligible to be a member of parliament because he also holds Canadian citizenship, attorney general Basil Williams said.
