Guyana police have confirmed that they are currently investigating former Member of Parliament, Charrandass Persaud.

Persaud, who was a back-bencher in the Guyana coalition government, voted against the government led by David Granger and left the country the morning after the vote.

Commissioner of Police in Guyana, Leslie James, did not offer details on the investigation, but said the issues are related to national security. He said evidence has been gathered and more evidence is being gathered, adding that he intends to host a press conference soon to offer more details to the media on the issue.

According to News Source, police investigators have spoken to a number of gold dealers and are looking at issues surrounding Charrandass Persaud’s alleged plan to purchase US$1 Million worth of gold, days before he voted against the government.

