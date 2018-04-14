The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated Guyana on its 52nd Anniversary of Independence, praising its role ‘at the forefront of all initiatives fostering Caribbean unity’.

Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Guyana’s President HE David Granger, also noted that the country’s five decades of self rule has seen it advance socially, economically and in other spheres.

“Guyana has made major global contributions particularly in academia, the arts, both visual and literary, and in sport. It is also a leader in preservation of the environment as part of its aim to become Green Guyana,” Ambassador LaRocque said.

“As the Community moves to increase resilience, Guyana has a critical role to play given its Head of Government has responsibility for Agriculture in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet,” he noted.

Guyana celebrated its 52nd Independence Anniversary on Saturday 26 May.