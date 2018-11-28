Emancie Normil, male 31 years, a Haitian national residing in Lagoon Portsmouth, has been charged with the murder of Louna Demezin, female, 20 years old and also a Haitian national residing in Lagoon Portsmouth.

This is according to information received which states that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force who say that they have concluded investigations in the matter.

A missing person report was filed at the Portsmouth Police Station by the mother of the deceased in the early hours of Thursday 22nd November 2018, when her daughter did not return home from work at her usual time in the evening on Wednesday.

Normil is remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison. His trial date is 12th February 2019.

The body of the young lady has not been recovered.