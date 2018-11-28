Haitian male charged with murder in Portsmouth; body of alleged victim still not foundDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 at 12:57 PM
Emancie Normil, male 31 years, a Haitian national residing in Lagoon Portsmouth, has been charged with the murder of Louna Demezin, female, 20 years old and also a Haitian national residing in Lagoon Portsmouth.
This is according to information received which states that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force who say that they have concluded investigations in the matter.
A missing person report was filed at the Portsmouth Police Station by the mother of the deceased in the early hours of Thursday 22nd November 2018, when her daughter did not return home from work at her usual time in the evening on Wednesday.
Normil is remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison. His trial date is 12th February 2019.
The body of the young lady has not been recovered.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Prayers for the deceased and her family.
*How does the authorities know that she has perished if the body hasn’t been recovered?
Did the accused confess to the murder?
Something doesn’t add up. “…..A missing person report was filed….”,…”….The body of the young lady has not been recovered…” yet the individual has been ‘Charged’ with murder? On what grounds is one charged with murder in the absence of a body?
Yes you can be charged with murder without a body…. a charge is NOT a conviction.
This is a direct result of the crooks and criminals Skerrit is bringing to Dominica. It was just two weeks ago, Skerrit brought down his Haitian artist friend to curse publicly during our 40th anniversary and he was not charged, not arrested for BREAKING our law but instead was invited to the nations station to campaign for Skerrit. So his fellow Haitian friends heard him and they realized Dominica is really a lawkess country so monkey see monkey do
Here we go again.. Blame Skerritt!! Next you will blame skerrit for climate change.
lol…he’s part of the reason..see the state of the bridges on the West Coast…Climate change whooping our Arse because He can’t make “resilient” decisions..Get Red now..
You find you making sense?? Allu really don’t think before you all speak! What the hell that have to do with Skerrit?? Your entire comment speaks volume for the imbecile that you are! Allu does really sicken me
Omg. You people living breathing sleeping skerrit. You all say he is like a God to his supporters but it sure seems like his non supporters are the ones worshipping him on a constant daily basis. That man mname must send you people mad. May the Good Lord protect you sanity