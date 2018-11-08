Hands Across the Sea, an oragnization dedicated to raising the literacy levels of Eastern Caribbean children, on Wednesday donated a large quantity of reading materials to 24 schools on the island.

In a press release, Hands Across the Sea states that the donation, from the organization’s 2018-2019 Hands Wish Lists shipment, will serve 2,845 children at 24 primary schools and secondary schools on Dominica.

The shipment included 12,650 brand new reading books; four Remedial Reading Toolkits; and one reading corner floor mat. In addition, each primary school received these Hands Across the Sea publications: the 179-page Teachers Resource Guide to the Library (Grades K-3), the Hands Library Manual for Primary Schools, and the Hands Student Librarian Handbook.

To raise child literacy levels in a sustainable fashion, the Hands Across the Sea CLASS (Caribbean Literacy and School Support) Program utilizes three steps: 1. Send New, Amazing Books; 2. Create/Rejuvenate Lending Libraries; and 3. Sustain the Literacy Gains. The Hands Literacy Link for Dominica, Giselle Laurent, works with each school to guide and support efforts in creating and maintaining effective school libraries.

“At Hands Across the Sea our mission is to give every child on Dominica access to a lending library of new, exciting, age-appropriate and culturally relevant reading material,” said Harriet Linskey, Executive Director of Hands Across the Sea. “The generous support from the Beverly Foundation and the Scotiabank Community Program, which funded replacement books for school libraries that were destroyed by Hurricane Maria, demonstrated a belief in the life-changing power of reading and literacy.”

In its release, Hands Across the Sea also thanks the Roseau Lions Club and the Dominica Ministry of Education “for being such wonderful partners in education.”

“The Ministry of Education enjoys a profound relationship with Hands Across the Sea, said Mrs. Chandler Hyacinth, Permanent Secretary of Education. “You have given our students a chance through reading opportunities to build their knowledge and open their world to new ideas. Thank you for your generosity.”

“The Lions Club of Dominica is grateful for the long partnership with Hands Across the Sea who works in consultation with the schools to ensure that the materials received are relevant. We are especially thankful after the utter destruction which ravaged our schools in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Many schools will use this as a rebuilding process as they seek to re-establish their school libraries.”