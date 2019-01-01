EDITOR’S NOTE : DNO came across this interesting new year message which we think is full of wisdom and which was shared by attorney Darren Sylvester in the UK, We thought that we would share it with you, our readers.

Dear all,

Before I have too many Glenfiddichs, I wanted to share this twelve point mnemonic and to wish everyone a prosperous, peaceful, healthy and happy 2019.

H-ope that any problems facing us in the new year will be resolved

A-spiration to seek to learn a new skill or acquire knowledge in unknown areas

P-rosperity to understand that it is in giving (whether money, time or talents) that is the true spiritual source of prosperity

P-recious is our life, family, friends and all whom we meet

Y-earn to give compassion to those less fortunate than ourselves

N-etwork with other like minded individuals and share our skills and abilities

E-agerness to learn new things and embrace opportunities

W-isdom to make well thought out decisions

Y-esterday is a day that has passed; live in the present and be thankful for each day

E-loquent and pleasant communication when speaking or dealing with others

A-dvertise and make known the positive benefits of yourself, product or service

R-eward yourself when success or happy times come

As a quote I recently came across said “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough”

With kind regards and compliments of the season.

Darren

