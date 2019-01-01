HAPPY NEW YEAR: More than just wordsDarren Sylvester - Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at 8:39 PM
Before I have too many Glenfiddichs, I wanted to share this twelve point mnemonic and to wish everyone a prosperous, peaceful, healthy and happy 2019.
H-ope that any problems facing us in the new year will be resolved
A-spiration to seek to learn a new skill or acquire knowledge in unknown areas
P-rosperity to understand that it is in giving (whether money, time or talents) that is the true spiritual source of prosperity
P-recious is our life, family, friends and all whom we meet
Y-earn to give compassion to those less fortunate than ourselves
N-etwork with other like minded individuals and share our skills and abilities
E-agerness to learn new things and embrace opportunities
W-isdom to make well thought out decisions
Y-esterday is a day that has passed; live in the present and be thankful for each day
E-loquent and pleasant communication when speaking or dealing with others
A-dvertise and make known the positive benefits of yourself, product or service
R-eward yourself when success or happy times come
As a quote I recently came across said “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough”
With kind regards and compliments of the season.
Darren
Darren J. Sylvester
Founder & Owner – DJS Law Solicitors Ltd
Website: www.djslaw.co.uk
Email: info@djslaw.co.uk
