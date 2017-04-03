Health Minister describes as “historic move” launch of National Health Insurance Pilot ProgramDominica News Online - Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 2:11 PM
Minister for Health, Kenneth Darroux, has praised the official implementation of a National Health Insurance (NHI) Pilot Program, saying that it is a “historic move” towards the goal of optimal healthcare.
The program seeks to assist in relieving the burdens of young mothers and mothers-to-be who encounter difficulty in financing critical healthcare needs for themselves or their children.
Speaking at the launch of the insurance program on Monday morning at the Fort Young Hotel, Darroux said that in the past, the idea of implementing this program, managed by the Dominica Social Security (DSS), had been a “futile illusion,” but now the government’s move towards making this plan a reality is a “bold” step.
“Your government has now taken the bold and grateful decision to implement a Pilot National Health Insurance targeting, in the first instance, single mothers with children. Indeed a very historic move worthy of a round of applause,” he said.
According to Darroux, under the program, the mothers below the age of thirty-five who are pregnant or have children of three years or younger must be resident or living permanently in Dominica to be able to claim under the program. This applies to both nationals and non-nationals.
A Multi-Purpose Identification Card (MPID) will be used as the form of identification for persons who wish to claim under the program.
The benefits of the insurance package include private sector services that are not provided by the government. This excludes services provided at the primary healthcare levels as, according to Darroux, these services are already free of charge.
The package also includes coverage for services that are not available locally where beneficiaries may have to travel abroad to receive medical assistance.
The National Health Insurance will pay up to eighty percent of the medical invoices/bills, and the remaining twenty percent will be met by the beneficiaries.
If the claimant is unable to pay, the amount will be given as a loan and a payment plan will be arranged between the claimant and the DSS.
Payments will be made directly to the medical facility from both the DSS and the beneficiaries so as to ensure that the monies are spent as intended.
Darroux described the insurance program as a “health financing mechanism and policy tool” geared towards achieving the health policy goals of the Dominican government.
“It is anticipated that this will serve a dual purpose for improving funding for health services and at the same time improving the quality and access to healthcare for mothers and children,” he added.
He said the program will not only generate increased resources for the health sector but also guarantee health security and accessible services and support as well as social solidarity.
“This is an essential element in guaranteeing the right to health,” the minister remarked.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Director of the DSS, Mrs. Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, the Ministry for Health and the Ministry of Finance for the implementation of the program which was included in the 2016/2017 National Budget.
A cheque of E.C.$ 5-million sourced from the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) was presented by the Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, to the Minster for Health who then presented it to Director of the DSS for the funding of the program.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Indee, it’s a feat worthy of commendation Doc!
The government understands that there are vulnerable people and those who are unable to fully cover medical costs associated with pre-,post-, and general natal care. The program is a pilot program that comes at an ideal time. It is a learning program that will give us an idea of how a national scheme would work. Let us appreciate the work that the government is doing to improve healthcare and the well-being of our people.
Ok lets see the implementation part Mr. Health Minister- you now the devil is in the details. What is the criteria – income level , location??? God forbid it is because one wears red he/she is in and if you wear blue to green you are out. That will not work.
So before I start clapping I want to see the role out.
so me dat working hard have to pay for my child insurance and others can just sit back and relax and all is well. what happens to a 36 year old mother with a 3 yr old sick child? well thank God for Mat in the morning!
So i took some time to listen to the uwp,q95 talk on the block today the 3rd of april. Now i don’t usually listen to these guys because i believe it’s bad fro ones health to constantly take in toxic material. The only reason i chose to listen today is because i was really wondering how these national betrayers were going to as usual,criticize the launch of the initial stage of the national health insurance scheme. I don’t have to relitigate the details and benefits of this tremendously well thought of programme. Anyone who is in doubt should go back to listen to the addresses by the pm and the minister but even more touching,the young lady who gave her testimonial about how this programme has saved the vision of her three month old daughter.I always knew that matt was a moron but to have heard the loose and,caareless and calculatedly wicked way this guy started taking shots at the programme in the way he did was pathetic.
The audacity of politicians. Darroux said thr Nstional Health zinsurance had be6rn spoken about but it remained a “futile illusion” What the spoon is a ” futile illusion ” The UWP government spoke about a National Health Insurance during a 4 year term. Mr Darroux your government had 17 years do it.
What the people should know is the financial status of DSS. I know many of us would rsther not deal with reality and truth- it would serve us well to put the money into providing better healthcare for all pregnant women. An insurance program is sustained by premiums. Who is paying the premiums-certainly not the jobless single pregnant women. Everything falls back on the government so why not invest in better heslth services for ALL.
Lang Mama is no political party puppet so i will call it what it is -gimmick
The time will come when Dominica will ask herself the penultimate question: Why didn’t we handle these scare resources wisely?????
Time will tell.
how we can call that a national health insurance and is only pregnant women and children up to 3 years…. what is the policy and how can this sustain itself, do they have to pay… I thought national would mean every Dominican…
OR
is it because of those CBI monies that were hidden in banks have to be spent because lennox spoke to CBS… are we hiding or trying to legitimize monfrad monies or Alison m. monies.. what was in those suitcases on that trip to st marten?.
this sounds like putting the chart before the horse
Is there legislation in place for this program?
Skerrit and his corrupt Labour government are fakes and again to regain lost credibility from their fake passport scam they are now coming up introducing a corrupt scheme again targeted at most vulnerable people and using a reputable government agency to implement their fraudulent activity Why? Well just to gain lost trust due to the passport scams that they are unable to account for. If it was not for Hon Linton and the credible UWP Team Dominicans would have no idea how fraudulent this Corrupt Labour Government is under inept Skerrit. Every time this man opens his mouth it is fake news on us. We do not trust you Skerrit, your government is corrupt. We need decent jobs not fake money.
This government is functioning like mafia mobsters. Dominicans, I urge you to despise and resent this corrupt Labour government. They are dangerous and clueless to what development is. They are buying and using you because they know you are in need. They have questions to answer of their corrupt deeds.
It appears Skeritt is thinking of general elections, which one will come first, Christmas or carnival or Dimitry first child.